Top 5 Robotics Tokens Below 20M Market Cap To Watch In August 2025

As the robotics industry continues to merge with blockchain technology, a new wave of innovative projects is quietly gaining traction beneath the radar of mainstream investors.
These lesser-known robotics tokens, each with a market capitalization under $20 million, offer a unique glimpse into the future of decentralized automation, AI-driven robotics, and machine-to-machine economies.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
STREAMR (DATA)
Streamr (DATA) is an open source project and decentralized platform that relies on cryptography instead of trust. It is a P2P, real-time data infrastructure that houses a platform and tools for a new data economy.
The technology stack includes a scalable real-time messaging network (pub/sub) hosted on computers worldwide, a marketplace for trading/selling data and a set of tools for working with real-time data.
- Price: $0.01596
- Market cap: $18.65M 9.4%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $19.87M
- Volume (24h): $1.82M 1.31%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 9.7%
- Holders: 44.14K
- Total supply: 1.23B DATA
- Circulating supply: 1.16B DATA
EXCHANGES: Gate: DATA/USDT, KuCoin: DATA/USDT
U2U NETWORK (U2U)
U2U Network is a cutting-edge layer-1 blockchain that uses advanced directed acyclic graph (DAG) technology combined with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. This unique combination ensures ultra-fast transactions and rapid finality, setting a new standard for blockchain performance. With its innovative subnet technology, U2U Network empowers developers to build customized, independent sub-networks that offer unmatched scalability and flexibility – perfect for DePIN. The platform’s robust performance, secure framework, and adaptable design make it an ideal choice for efficient DePIN development.
- Price: $0.006896
- Market cap: $10.52M 2.42%
- Volume (24h): $439.17K 19%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 4.4%
- Total supply: 9.15B U2U
- Max. supply: 10B U2U
- Circulating supply: 1.52B U2U
EXCHANGES: Bitget: U2U/USDT, Gate: U2U/USDT
SWARM (BZZ)
Swarm exists so the internet can again be decentralised. Swarm’s longer term vision is to become the operating system of the re-decentralised internet. It provides a scalable and self-sustaining infrastructure for a supply-chain economy of data. Swarm has a very solid community backing.
- Price: $0.1348
- Market cap: $7.09M 2.38%
- Volume (24h): $216.14K 21.21%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 3.05%
- Holders: 258.29K
- Total supply: 63.14M BZZ
- Max. supply: 63.14M BZZ
- Circulating supply: 52.6M BZZ
EXCHANGES: Gate: BZZ/USDT, MEXC: BZZ/USDT
MYSTERIUM (MYST)
Mysterium Network is an open-source ecosystem of protocols, tools, and Web3 infrastructure making the internet borderless and accessible for all. The network gives both users and builders the tools they need to safeguard their online anonymity and equal access to information. Mysterium held a token sale through which it raised $14 million CHF. Mysterium is powered by its permissionless, peer-to-peer network. Anyone can turn their device into a node and rent their spare internet resources, such as bandwidth or IP address, in exchange for cryptocurrency.
- Price: $0.2383
- Market cap: $4.77M 2.99%
- Volume (24h): $82.75K. 7.52%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 1.73%
- Holders: 430.61K
- Total supply: 32.43M MYST
- Max. supply: 32.43M MYST
- Circulating supply: 20.03M MYST
EXCHANGES: MEXC: MYST/USDT, QuickSwap: MYST/USDC.e
SHIELDEUM (SDM)
Shieldeum produces Secure Computing Power for 440 million Crypto Users by AI powered Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). The Shieldeum ecosystem contains Datacenter Servers producing Computing Power that enable a suite of advanced services, including application hosting infrastructure, data encryption, threat detection, and high-performance computing tasks protecting Crypto holders and Web3 Enterprises.
- Price: $0.004401
- Market cap: $1.25M 0.16%
- Volume (24h): $949.46K 104.44%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 73.39%
- Holders: 3.41K
- Total supply: 1B SDM
- Max. supply: 1B SDM
- Circulating supply: 285.45M SDM
EXCHANGES: Gate: SDM/USDT, MEXC: SDM/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
