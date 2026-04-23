Pornhub Ditches USDT For USDC In Major Payment Overhaul Targeted At Reliability And Regulation

There is a quiet but nonetheless impactful divergence taking place in the global cryptocurrency payments landscape, with Pornhub declaring that it will replace Tether (USDT) with USD Coin (USDC) for payouts to creators.
Based on internal communications leaked a few days ago, this is not simply another gradual update; it showcases one way that stablecoins are increasingly competing for real-world utility and trust.
Traditionally, crypto payments have applied unique limitations when it comes to the adult content industry because of low-key restrictions imposed by traditional finance methods. The initial USA adoption of USDT by Pornhub was after a very well-documented break with traditional payment processors, having being driven to consider other payment options directly through the platform.
USDT ceased to be a payment option by Pornhub so it is possible that they are slowly moving towards working fully on USDC, and other big digital platforms may follow in the coming times.
Pornhub Replaces USDT with USDC for Creator Payouts
According to Protos, the world's largest adult website, Pornhub, has replaced USDT with USDC for creator payouts.
A circulated email says the move is aimed at improving payment reliability, while describing USDC as a regulated… pic.twitter.com/OdjCFjnedj
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 23, 2026
Transition based on reliability and regulatory alignment
As for Pornhub, the leaked email mentions a desire to keep payouts as frictionless as possible for creators who rely on stable and predictable earnings.
Developer Circle claims its USDC issued by it to be the more transparent and regulated stablecoin over others. The report suggests the communications highlight its adherence to EU-wide Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, positioning USDC as a more solid and stable positioning within an increasingly well-governed cryptocurrency space.
This transition mirrors a wider industry shift in which platforms across the board are grappling with their discomfort at having previously only experimented with cryptocurrencies as well as putting more store into selectively owning assets more aligned to regulatory evolution. In the case of Pornhub, this is a core feature: For a platform with its scale and complexity, payment reliability crosses from convenience to necessity.
From the practical side, this step is meant to eradicate the “payment drama” that is usually connected with backend systems that are unstable or controversial. Pornhub touts a clear preference for the former by adopting a stablecoin now-understood to be “well-documented” and compliant.
🚨 PORNHUB SHIFTS STABLECOIN PAYOUTS
Pornhub has switched creator payouts from Tether USDT to Circle’s USDC.
According to a circulated email, the move cites better payment reliability and MiCA compliance.
USDT is no longer listed as a payout option.
A platform at this scale… pic.twitter.com/66QX4C4mVB
— Crypto Pulse (@CryptoPulseCEO) April 23, 2026
The Real World Use Cases Stablecoin Competition Is On
While an outwardly unimportant change, it reflects a larger trend: stablecoins are moving from one part of the industry to another as major platforms begin integrating them directly with each other. Market capitalization and trading volume are no longer the sole criteria for competitors, but rather real-world deployment as a first-class mental asset.
The Pornhub and USDT “breakup,” as many in community forums followed up as an already-pending post mortem, a case in point of how hubs will come to judge stablecoins according to their operational performance, regulatory adherence and viability. In this context, USDC is slowly becoming a “safer partner” whereas USDT continues to come under increasing scrutiny.
Historically, USDT has achieved its leading position in the stablecoin market through early adoption and liquidity. These kinds of shifts suggest that supremacy is not at all guaranteed. Platforms are now incorporating transparency, compliance with regulations and operational stability as guidelines to inform the action of their strategic payment decisions.
Additionally, this development is further accentuating a narrative increasingly being told within the cryptocurrency ecosystem; that digital assets are repositioning from speculative instruments into inseparable parts of real economic systems in which stability and trust must be prioritized almost as much as innovating.
BREAKING 🚨
Pornhub is making a significant change to its payout system, now using USDC instead of USDT for creator payments, which is quite a notable shift in the adult content industry ⚡.
Pornhub has replaced USDT with USDC, citing improved payment reliability and MiCA… pic.twitter.com/fAFsuiCeFd
— Pulse Alpha (@pulsealpha_) April 23, 2026
Impact on Creators and the Future of Crypto Payments
This shift translates into real-world benefits for content creators. Fewer delays, less ambiguity in their pockets and improved finances help people dependent on stable incomes as they create a more trustworthy payout system.
The removal of USDT raises concerns over user access, and which token will have the most user preference while this happens. Some creators probably went with USDT simply because they are most familiar with it or there is existing infrastructure already in play, implying they will need to modify their project for use of our beautiful friend USDC. That said longterm seems to be more about uniformity than short-term convenience.
That decision is likely to impact other platforms facing similar payments obstacles, in addition to Pornhub. If USDC does prove to be more reliable and ruthlessly regulated than its peers, it may act as a legal battering ram for on-ramps for the entire industry that operate on the fringes of traditional finance.
Ultimately, this represents a landmark transition in the historical trajectory of how cryptocurrency is used. The phenomenon that started off as a viable substitute for the traditional avenues of financing is now crystallizing into an organized milieu where regulation, trust and utility are at the center stage.
In the ongoing battle between stablecoins for relevance, one conclusion emerges with growing clarity: the future of crypto payments is going to be less about raw scale and more about reliable performance at peak loading times.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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