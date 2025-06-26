Top DePIN Projects Below 100M MC to Watch In June 2025

What is DePIN? DePIN stands for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network, a powerful concept that leverages blockchain tech, community-driven initiatives, and hardware to rebuild critical infrastructure.
The DePIN Vision
By empowering individuals to contribute resources and participate in governance, DePIN creates more resilient, efficient, and accessible infrastructure for the future, moving away from monopolistic platforms and fragile centralized systems.
The Impact
DePIN enables communities to build and maintain infrastructure collectively, promoting decentralization, transparency, and sustainability. This approach has the potential to transform the way we design, build, and interact with physical infrastructure.
N/B: This list is sorted in no particular order
$ELA
$ELA isn’t chasing trends — it’s building foundations.
With real utility across decentralized identity, data ownership, and Web3 infrastructure, Elastos is here for the long game.
BTC-level security (merged mining)
Native Decentralized ID
BTCFi & stablecoin ecosystem ($BTCD)
DAO-powered governance
Elastos makes use of SmartWeb technology to build the Bitcoin second-layer network BeL2. This of course, extends the efficiency and scalability of the Bitcoin network through smart contracts. Progressively, this will enable Bitcoin to power a smart economy and effectively release the liquidity of hundreds of billions of dollars in staked Bitcoin assets.
- Unit Price: 1.43
- Market Cap: 32.65M
$ROAM
$ROAM @weRoamxyz it’s solving realworld problems with a decentralized WiFi network, backed by strong user growth, real utility, and consistent development. Of course, $ROAM is currently a serious contender in the DePIN space, one investors are monitoring very closely.
It features: Multiple partnerships , Accessible across 180+ countries, Supported and backed by solana foundation and Constant update and very solid community.
- Unit Price: 0.125
- Market Cap: 37.63
$FLUX
FLUX @RunOnFlux keeps expanding their AI and DePIN ecosystem with the launch of their new aggregated exchange called FusionX. This is a major step for FLUX. FusionX, the revolutionary new aggregated exchange from the InFlux team!
–Access to smaller-cap assets
-Easy-to-use trading interface
-Real-time market data and analytics
-Secure and reliable transactions
-Lower Fees with a FluxPro account
-Best price using 10+ aggregators
-Buy, sell and trade for all assets on the exchange
-Simple listing process for new and emerging products
- Unit Price: 0.189
- Market Cap: 73.06m
$ANYONE
AnyoneFDN – a decentralized, onion‑routing privacy network powered by 6k+ relays. Run a relay, earn $ANYONE or plug in a home router. Experience zero‑log, global traffic protection. Privacy made simple & rewarding.
AnyoneFDN with it’s privacy infrastructure layer it will have global adoptions:
– anyone hardware are decentralized & incetives the operator
– $anyone have real world utility u need this to operate the hardware, to access the tech, incentive.
Anyone Protocol is simply your gateway to universal privacy. Powered by DePIN, our decentralized network lets any app seamlessly integrate privacy features.
- Unit Price: 0.398
- Market Cap: 38.85m
$POKT
Pocket Network ($POKT) is on the rise! Its recent listing on Binance Alpha this June is a major milestone, cementing its position as a leading player in Web3 infrastructure.
By providing decentralized access to blockchain data through its node network, POKT is becoming a crucial backbone for dApps.
This listing boosts visibility and solidifies POKT’s role in powering the future of decentralized apps. Of course, this will definitely reflect its growing confidence in decentralized infrastructure solutions.
- Unit Price: 0.036
- Market Cap. 73.02m
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!