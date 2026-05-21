The official announcement of the launch of UNI in Solana integration based on Sunrise DeFi brings, a notable milestone in the evolution of native cross-chain assets for the decentralized finance space.
With this deployment, Solana users can now directly use one of the most used governance tokens in DeFi across a spectrum of wallets, DEXs, aggregators and trading platforms that already exist within the ecosystem.
This distribution is notoriously one hypocritical extension of UNI on Solana-local phases like Phantom, Jupiter, Solflare, Kamino, Titan Exchange, Mayan(dflow expenditure/market-making stage), Fomo.
BREAKING: $UNI from @Uniswap is now live on Solana via @sunrisedefi 🦄 pic.twitter.com/hhPHbMaUsI
— Solana (@solana) May 21, 2026
This integration highlights a larger infrastructural development within decentralized finance as projects are now moving away from wrapped assets issued via bridges to natively minted cross-chain standards, more than just another simple token listing.
$UNI is now listed on @Solana via Sunrise. pic.twitter.com/RX07oqhfeb
— Sunrise (@sunrisedefi) May 21, 2026
Solana: Uniswap moves into DeFi
Uniswap is a big whale in DEFI space. This protocol was to become the first automated market maker (AMM)-based decentralized exchange allowing on chain liquidity today.
Uniswap has since handled more than $3 trillion in trading volume, with its global swaps tally topping 465 million, making it one of the biggest DEXs ever.
Now that UNI is natively supported on Solana, holders now get to an entire ecosystem of a blockchain with high throughput, low fees and a growing base of DeFi users.
Along with launching new trading venues, this also opens up liquidity for Solana native traders that exist only inside of the Solana ecosystem. The ease of use granted by EnergiSwap also provided them with a seamless experience to utilize UNI with. Instead of relying on Ethereum based transfers or wrapped liquidity layers, users can directly interact with the native version of UNI in the Solana applications they are already used to using.
This level of accessibility is likely to make governance participation more engaging within the Uniswap ecosystem and also improve liquidity efficiency across chains.
The Industry Moving Passed Wrapped Tokens
Before the launch, Solana users had been interacting with UNI through a wrapped version that was facilitated by Wormhole. This bridged token grew increasingly popular among traders who were looking for an exposure to UNI in Solana’s ecosystem.
Some may be aware that Wormhole brought a wrapped version of UNI to Solana some time ago. It became the go-to for many people looking to get exposure to UNI on Solana, and it's still in circulation.
The industry has been moving away from bridge-issued wrapped tokens for…
— Wormhole (@wormhole) May 21, 2026
The wrapped token may still be kept alive in multiple DeFi applications, but the priority of industry infrastructure has shifted quite drastically over the course of this year.
Due to increasing concerns about structural weakness, operational complexity and reliance on bridges, projects are clearer in their preference for natively minted assets vs bridge-issued wrapped tokens.
Bridge-issued assets typically rely on locks of collateral scattered across independent blockchains. While effective, this design creates additional trust assumptions and layers of dependency that may put ecosystems at operational risk.
This paradigm shift is rooted in the fact that the new UNI deployment takes place via Sunrise DeFi.
Instead of fitting the UNI implementation into a traditional wrapped token structure, the native token transfers (NTT) infrastructure developed by Wormhole is used. It enablesUNI to be a natively minted asset on the Solana chain, with superior accounting controls and configurable transfer mechanisms.
Instrumenting Wormhole NTT as a Layer of Key Infrastructure
This integration reinforces Wormhole’s growing role within the multi-chain economy.
Data from the project claims Wormhole is among the most-used interoperability protocols in crypto, handling over $70 billion in cross-chain volume.
The NTT framework mitigates many of the limitations seen in older bridge models.
Rather than relying exclusively on bridge custody, NTT embraces native issuance logic to allow assets to flow over chains. By implementing configurable rate limits, transparent on-chain accounting and minimizing reliance risk on the centralized control point a bridging solution provides greater confidence to developers.
This differentiation is becoming more important as both institutional and retail investors start wanting greater security guarantees from the cross-chain infrastructure providers.
Many blockchain projects are starting to implement native issuance standards as these assets migrate from legacy wrapped assets.
One of the foremost examples of this shift in action is the launch of canonical UNI on Solana.
Solana Consolidates its DeFi position
For Solana, it establishes an even stronger position among the fastgrowing DeFi ecosystems.
Solana’s DeFi presence has improved with more stablecoins, rising decentralized exchanges volumes and growing developer activity in the past year.
With one of DeFi’s most visible governance tokens being a part of the ecosystem, it makes Solana more appealing to users as well as liquidity providers.
This launch also further strengthens the interoperability between Ethereum-native DeFi infrastructure and Solana’s high-throughput network.
Cross-chain technologies are evolving so quickly that the walls separating blockchain ecosystems get lower and lower each day. There is a growing realization in the developing protocol layer ecosystem that users want to be able to move seamlessly between assets across networks without fragmented liquidity pools.
If adopted more rapidly, native issuance models like Wormhole NTT will be commonplace infrastructure across the industry.
In this crazy world of cryptocurrency, the use of native assets has become the standard.
Native UNI on Solana is a perfect case study of how this wider phenomenon is playing out in DeFi infrastructure. For a long time, wrapped assets have been the main way to transfer tokens across blockchains. Though this model helped spur rapid DeFi growth in its early days, projects are now gravitating to mechanisms that can offer greater transparency with less risk of dependence and more flexible issuance.
Native Asset Frameworks Signals Industry Growth
Developers are focused on building infrastructure that is in it for the long game of scalability over short term interoperability. Bridges are especially susceptible to hacks and other systemic risks, as they are dependent on smart contracts that have been widely adopted in their respective ecosystems.
As adoption increases, users may find themselves interacting with cross-chain assets seamlessly without ever being aware of this interoperability layer that we are all building.
The Solana introduction expands UNI’s footprint into one in every of crypto’s bustling ecosystems at Uniswap. This provides Solana with an internationally accepted DeFi instrument to help its rapid financial infrastructure.
For the rest of the market, this integration offers a hint towards a native cross-chain future as opposed to one built from wrapped tokens.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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