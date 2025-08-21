Top 5 Modular Blockchain Tokens Below 20M Market Cap To Watch In August

Modular blockchains are rapidly reshaping the crypto landscape by separating key functions like execution, consensus, data availability, and settlement into distinct layers.
This design offers a greater scalability and flexibility. Also, interoperability compared to the normal traditional models. These hidden gems may represent early opportunities for those looking to get into the market ahead.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
HERMEZ NETWORK (HEZ)
Hermez is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on the Ethereum network to greatly decrease the cost of transactions while supporting community projects through its Proof-of-Donation mechanism. Hermez Network (HEZ) stands out as a decentralized zk-rollup designed to enhance the scalability of payments and token transfers on Ethereum.
- Price: $3.95
- Market cap: $18.58M 1.9%
- Volume (24h): $37.91K 0%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.1966%
- Holders: 976.00
- Total supply: 100M HEZ
- Max. supply: 100M HEZ
- Circulating supply: 4.7M HEZ
EXCHANGES: Uniswap v2: HEZ/USDT
BOBA NETWORK (BOBA)
Boba Network is an optimistic-based multichain layer-2 scaling solution that aims to unlock the potential of rollup technology and enable more flexible blockchain communication. The protocol is fully compatible with EVM-based tools and has already deployed multichain support for Avalanche, BNB, Moonbeam and Fantom, supporting lightning-fast transactions and fees anywhere from 40-100X less than the respective layer-1.
- Price: $0.09607
- Market cap: $16.48M 2.19%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $46.01M
- Volume (24h): $6.54M 9.93%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 39.52%
- Total supply: 500M BOBA
- Max. supply: 500M BOBA
- Circulating supply: 171.62M BOBA
EXCHANGES: Gate: BOBA/USDT, MEXC: BOBA/USDT
CELLFRAME (CELL)
Cellframe Network is a scalable, open-source, next-generation platform for building and bridging blockchains and services secured by post-quantum encryption. Cellframe offers an environment for enterprises and developers to build a vast array of products ranging from simple low-level t-dApps to whole other blockchains on top of Cellframe Network.
- Price: $0.2882
- Market cap: $8.24M 2.8%
- Volume (24h): $413.17K 1.35%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 5.04%
- Total supply: 32.55M CELL
- Circulating supply: 28.59M CELL
EXCHANGES: BingX: CELL/USDT, BVOT: CELL/USDT
KYVE NETWORK (KYVE)
KYVE Network is revolutionizing customized access to on- and off-chain data by providing fast and easy tooling for decentralized data validation, immutability, and retrieval. With KYVE, developers, node runners, data analysts, and more no longer need to worry about tedious querying or relying on centralized, non-validated data solutions when building for the future. Rely on KYVE as your trustless data hub.
- Price: $0.007870
- Market cap: $7.96M 1.27%
- Volume (24h): $26.76K 74.44%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.337%
- Total supply: 1.23B KYVE
- Circulating supply: 1.01B KYVE
EXCHANGES: Gate: KYVE/USDT, Osmosis: KYVE/USDC
MATCHAIN (MAT)
$MAT Token Overview : $MAT is the native utility and governance token of Matchain, an AI-integrated, zk-rollup Layer 2 blockchain purpose-built for real-world business adoption, decentralized advertising infrastructure, and intelligent content engagement. Engineered to align human attention with transparent value exchange, $MAT powers every layer of the Matchain ecosystem from governance and staking to AI-enhanced marketing tools and decentralized identity systems.
- Price: $0.5737
- Market cap: $4.14M 16.15%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $6.81M
- Volume (24h): $2.53M 5.58%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 59.92%
- Total supply: 40M MAT
- Max. supply: 100M MAT
- Circulating supply: 7.23M MAT
EXCHANGES: Bitget: MAT/USDT, MEXC: MAT/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
