NEAR Protocol Ships Confidential Payments, Crosses $19B in Intents Volume, and Partners With Bermuda Government

NEAR Protocol has had a month that most blockchain projects would stretch across an entire year.
From crossing $19 billion in all-time volume on NEAR Intents to going live with confidential payments on near.com, to signing a real government AI deal in Bermuda, the protocol is not pausing to celebrate any single win before moving on to the next one.
The full monthly update, shared via NEAR Protocol’s official account, paints a picture of a network firing on multiple fronts at the same time.
This is not a roadmap teaser. These are shipped products, live integrations, and signed partnerships, delivered inside a single month.
NEAR Intents crosses $19B and keeps climbing
The headline number from this month belongs to NEAR Intents, which crosses $19 billion in all-time volume and surpasses 25 million total swaps. Those are not projected figures, they reflect actual on-chain activity accumulating since the product launches, and the pace is clearly not letting up.
Adding to that momentum, NEAR Intents begins powering cross-chain swaps inside Ledger Wallet this month, bringing the protocol’s swap infrastructure directly into one of the most widely used hardware wallet interfaces in the space. The integration also expands further with private USDC payments going live for the NEAR AI Agent Market, adding a confidentiality layer to transactions happening inside the AI ecosystem NEAR is building out.
On top of that, NEAR Intents joins the strkBTC Federation, widening its reach into the Bitcoin-backed asset space. The $VVV token also goes live on both NEAR Intents and near.com, adding another active asset to the platform’s trading rails.
Confidential payments go live on near.com
One of the most significant product launches this month is the arrival of Confidential Payments on near.com, introduced alongside Universal Send. This is not a testnet feature or a beta tag, it is live, and users can access it directly through the near.com interface.
The timing lands well. NEAR has been building toward a privacy layer for some time, and the public conversation around that direction gets a high-profile moment when NEAR co-founder Illia Polosukhin sits down with Arthur Hayes on The Rollup to talk about what they call the Privacy Renaissance.
The product launch arrives right alongside that conversation. Trezu also moves in the same direction, launching confidential treasuries this month and extending privacy tooling to teams managing on-chain funds.
NEAR AI and the Bermuda government sign a deployment deal
This one stands apart from the typical protocol partnership announcement. NEAR AI and the Government of Bermuda formally partner this month to deploy AI-powered public services, not a pilot program, not a memorandum of understanding, but an active deployment agreement.
The deal positions NEAR AI as infrastructure for government-facing applications, a level of institutional credibility that most blockchain-adjacent AI projects have not come close to achieving.
NEAR also shows up in person this month, hosting events at Consensus Miami and at the SALT Digital Finance Forum in Bermuda. The Bermuda presence is no coincidence, the government partnership and the forum appearance happen in the same location, and together they signal that the relationship with Bermuda runs deeper than a single press release.
Dynamic resharding and core protocol upgrades ship
On the protocol layer, NEAR introduces Dynamic Resharding this month, a technical upgrade that adjusts the network’s shard structure based on actual load rather than fixed configurations. It is the kind of foundational work that rarely generates headlines but matters enormously for long-term scalability.
As transaction volume grows and more applications run on NEAR, the ability to reshard dynamically keeps performance stable without requiring constant manual intervention.
IronClaw also ships this month, releasing version v0.28 under the name IronClaw Reborn. The release marks a meaningful update to the tooling layer that developers working inside the NEAR ecosystem depend on day to day.
NEAR AI ships PII anonymization and launches AttackBench with FailSafe
The AI side of NEAR’s roadmap continues to move fast. NEAR AI ships automatic PII anonymization this month, a feature that strips personally identifiable information from data inputs without requiring developers to build that layer themselves.
For any AI application handling user data at scale, this is the kind of infrastructure that makes compliance and privacy far more manageable out of the box. NEAR AI also teams up with FailSafe to launch AttackBench, a tool built to test AI systems against adversarial inputs and surface vulnerabilities before they reach production.
As the broader AI space starts to grapple seriously with safety and robustness, NEAR AI moves early to put the testing infrastructure in place that responsible deployment demands.
Bitwise staking ETP pulls $3M and referrals go live on near
On the market and ecosystem side, the Bitwise NEAR Staking ETP draws roughly $3 million in inflows this month, a clear sign that institutional appetite for NEAR exposure is growing through regulated product structures. ETP inflows of this kind represent a different category of investor entering the picture, one that typically moves slower but commits for longer.
Near.com referrals also go live this month, opening a new growth channel directly inside the platform. The referral system lets existing users bring new participants into the near.com ecosystem, turning the user base itself into a distribution layer. It is a straightforward mechanic, but launched at a moment when near.com is adding real products, confidential payments, live swaps, $VVV trading, the referral program lands with something genuinely worth sharing.
Taken together, this month makes a strong case that NEAR Season is more than a phrase. The network is shipping infrastructure, signing institutional deals, crossing volume milestones, and expanding its AI capabilities, all at the same time. The agentic economy NEAR keeps referencing is not a future concept anymore. It is being built right now, one update at a time.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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