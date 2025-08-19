SharpLink Bets Big on Ethereum, $667M Buy Lifts Holdings above $3B

SharpLink Gaming just made one of the largest Ethereum buys this year. The sports betting firm added 143,593 ETH for about $667M, paying an average of $4,648 per coin. The move lifts its total treasury to 740,760 ETH, now worth around $3.18B at current prices.
Almost all of that ETH is staked on Ethereum’s proof-of-stake chain. SharpLink isn’t just holding ETH for price exposure. It’s locking capital into the network and earning yield. Since launching its treasury strategy on June 2, the firm has generated 1,388 ETH in rewards, about $6M at today’s prices.
The timing is key. Rival BitMine just scooped up 373K ETH, boosting its total stack to 1.52M. That’s $5B at a $4,300 price level, according to CoinMarketCap data. Big players are going head-to-head, building deep ETH positions, and signaling conviction in the asset.
Key Highlights (week ending Aug 17, 2025):
- Raised $537M through ATM and direct offerings
- Added 143,593 ETH at ~$4,648 average
- Total ETH balance: 740,760
- Staking rewards: 1,388 ETH since June 2 launch
- ETH concentration: 3.87, up 94% since June 2
- Cash on hand: $84M+ still unallocated
SharpLink’s treasury update shows a company going all-in. Cash raises are being funneled into Ethereum. Rewards are compounding. And the firm still has dry powder to deploy.
The Bigger Picture, Institutions Are Loading ETH
SharpLink isn’t alone. Institutions are building ETH positions at scale:
- BitMine Immersion: $5,031,000,000 (1,170,000 ETH)
- SharpLink Gaming: $3,185,268,000 (740,760 ETH)
- Coinbase: $584,800,000 (136,000 ETH)
- Bit Digital: $516,000,000 (120,000 ETH)
- ETHZilla: $352,600,000 (82,000 ETH)
- BTCS Inc: $301,000,000 (70,000 ETH)
- Fundamental Global: $202,100,000 (47,000 ETH)
- GameSquare Holdings: $64,500,000 (15,000 ETH)
All values are based on ETH at $4,300 per CoinMarketCap.
That lineup tells a story. ETH is not just a retail trade anymore. It’s a treasury asset. It’s an institutional bet. It’s staking collateral with yield. And it’s becoming more concentrated in the hands of companies willing to hold through cycles.
From Bitcoin to Ethereum, The New Playbook
When Wall Street first piled into Bitcoin, it triggered a historic run. Prices doubled. Then doubled again. ETFs drove flows. Corporate treasuries followed. BTC became a mainstream asset.
The same script is now unfolding for ETH. Only this time, the players are bigger. The purchases are larger. And the upside is broader.
SharpLink’s latest buy reflects that momentum. Near-record prices didn’t scare the firm off. They raised capital and deployed into ETH anyway. Rivals like BitMine are matching the pace. Others, from Coinbase to ETHZilla, are positioning too.
Ethereum isn’t just another trade. It’s infrastructure. It’s a yield-bearing, stakable, programmable asset at the heart of crypto’s ecosystem. When institutions decide to hold billions of dollars’ worth, the market notices.
The Takeaway
SharpLink now holds over $3B in Ethereum. BitMine sits on more than $5B. Coinbase, Bit Digital, and others are stacking too. These are balance-sheet commitments, not trading positions. They reshape supply, tighten float, and accelerate upside pressure.
The question isn’t if ETH goes higher. It’s how fast.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
