ZachXBT Exposes Alleged Illicit Flows And Market Manipulation Across Tokenlon And Influencer Networks

The cryptocurrency sector is in the spotlight again as ZachXBT has accused decentralized exchange Tokenlon of allowing individuals to trade funds from suspicious financial transactions.
His extensive on-chain research suggests that a wide range of criminal activities are associated with a large percentage of Tokenlon’s trading volume.
He connects the dots to romance scams, human trafficking rings, investment scam operations, and payments directly correlated with Chinese underbelly marketplaces. The scope and specificity of these assertions have heightened the alarm for compliance, monitoring, and responsibilities on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.
Why does the majority of your volume originate from pig butchering , human trafficking, investment fraud, and Chinese illicit marketplaces?
Your co-founder @beenhero deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.
In the future I plan to initiate attacks against Tokenlon &… pic.twitter.com/Za8fGPs6XU
— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) May 4, 2026
The Growing List of Platforms To Pay Attention To
Aside from Tokenlon, ZachXBT follows up with several new platforms which allegedly relate to tainted money movement: Butter Network, HiFiSwap, Bridgers / SWFT and other potential infra providers for asset laundering activity.
He stressed that enforcement on these platforms must take precedence, adding that regulators and investigators should ramp up efforts against decentralized ecosystems with scant oversight.
But these allegations also highlight a fundamental problem with our financial system, fragmented infrastructure and cross-chain liquidity make it difficult to track and prevent illicit fund movements. Even if decentralized exchanges are getting more traction, the need for monitoring and regulations grows in parallel.
Pressure Grows For Co-Founder
ZachXBT made a serious allegation as he tweeted the co-founder of Tokenlon, showing that the investigation looks not only at platform activity, but also possibly individuals.
He went on to also caution of imminent “operations” against Tokenlon and imToken, a widely used wallet service that’s tied with Tokenlon ecosystem. While the statement leaves many of those potential measures vague, it suggests additional disclosures, or joint enforcement efforts, might follow.
Identifying individuals also raises another level of scrutiny and puts more pressure on platform operators to act quickly and potentially coordinate with the ongoing investigations.
Accusation of Influencer Manipulation: AshCrypto
In a similar but separate series of allegations, influencer account ZachXBT accused AshCrypto of conducting pump-and-dump schemes around low-liquid altcoins.
The analysis decompiled AshCrypto multiple times promoting small-cap tokens on centralized exchanges causing rapid token price spikes, only to sell their holding as soon as possible. This pattern allows retail investors to take hits this way when the shill and dump pattern die.
This is often referred to, for instance, the ROYA token. After its promotion by AshCrypto on Twitter, the token experienced a rapid price spike that quickly captured retail traders’ attention. That rally, however, quickly turned around in the form of a massive price dump over just a handful of hours.
What’s funny is people forget @AshCrypto (AshWSB) ran a similar pump & dump schemes for illiquid alt tokens on CEXs
Example:
-Ash made a call for ROYA
-Few hours later posted “Who the f is selling like this”
-Said “We are holding 100% of our roya + buying more here.”… pic.twitter.com/mAe2LfmHE8
— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) May 3, 2026
More Questions on Wallet Tracing Links
What makes the case against ROYA even more worrisome is the on-chain data obtained by ZachXBT. He argues that the wallet behind this sell-off is associated with an address previously affiliated with AshCrypto.
According to the analysis, this address has been targeted for payments by groups conducting paid promotion campaigns. Which suggests that the network you are marketing also organizes selling pressure.
AshCrypto reportedly posted messages assuring people that ROYA was doing fine and that he himself was holding (and buying) during the token’s price crash. These statements, when compared to the action on this wallet, can amplify an allegation of misleading followers.
This event highlights the increasing ability of social media influencers to drive market action, and the potential dangers of taking tips from non-verified sources.
Questions of Transparency and Trust Reemerge for Industry
When taken together, the reports of purported bad flows through Tokenlon alongside possible influencer-led manipulation signal serious issues inside the crypto ecosystem. With decentralized platforms and social-media-framed trading on the increase, risks coming from a lack of oversight are also becoming ever more apparent.
These developments may also lead regulators to pay closer attention to infrastructure providers and market participants themselves. Which simply reiterates the need for thorough due diligence among users, particularly with new platforms, but also when following advice from people online.
The credibility of ZachXBT for discovering hidden blockchain activity gives substance to his newest conclusions, which will ignite the debates on accountability in the space.
This tension between security and decentralization will remain at the core of the software industry as it matures. However these allegations play out, whether they result in actual steps or simply fall from public scrutiny for a little while, one thing is clear: what will earn the trust of the cryptocurrency professional is not merely more technology, but transparency and honesty throughout the ecosystem.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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