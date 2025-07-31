Top 5 Four.Meme Ecosystem Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

Meme tokens have come a long way from being internet punchlines to becoming real players in the crypto world, with active communities and growing influence.
While the big names get most of the spotlight, a new crop of lesser-known tokens within the Four.Meme ecosystem is starting to make waves.
All with market caps under $10 million, these emerging projects are flying under the radar, but not for long. Whether you’re an investor hunting for the next big thing or just curious about where the meme coin scene is headed, these five tokens are worth keeping an eye on.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
BROCCOLI (BROCCOLI)
Broccoli is a community-driven meme coin on the Binance Smart Chain, inspired by Zhao Changpeng (CZ)’s beloved dog, Broccoli. The project celebrates the playful and vibrant nature of Broccoli while embracing the meme culture that thrives within the crypto ecosystem. As a lighthearted homage to CZ’s personal story, the coin is positioned as a symbol of community unity and creativity, leveraging the popularity of Binance Smart Chain to bring together meme enthusiasts, crypto traders, and CZ fans alike.
- Price: $0.009292
- Market cap: $9.29M 0.9%
- Volume (24h): $6.84M. 24.31%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 72.88%
- Total supply: 1B BROCCOLI
- Max. supply: 1B BROCCOLI
- Circulating supply: 1B BROCCOLI
Exchanges: Binance Alpha: BROCCOLI/USDT, MEXC: BROCCOLI/USDT
NASDAQ666 (USDT)
$NDQ – The World’s First Tokenized Pop Empire
NASDAQ666– not just a meme, but a digital revolution. At its core is Elara Moon-the first crypto-native pop idol. A New Era of Fan Ownership. This isn’t just fandom, it’s financial and creative empowerment. $NDQ transforms passive listeners into stakeholders, where every stream, vote, and collaboration fuels a self-sustaining entertainment economy.
- Price: $0.007057
- Market cap: $7.01M. 33.36%
- Volume (24h): $2.78M 14.4%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 40.31%
- Total supply: 1B NDQ
- Max. supply: 1B NDQ
- Circulating supply: 1B NDQ
Exchanges: KCEX: NDQ/USDT, Ourbit: NDQ/USDT
JAGER HUNTER
Jager Hunter ($Jager) operates as a community-driven meme coin project on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). The project’s identity is rooted in “Jager,” a term born from early Binance community culture representing the smallest fraction of BNB . Jager aims to foster a community deeply integrated within the BNB ecosystem. The total supply of the Jager token is 14,600 trillion. Emphasizing community distribution, 90.5% of this supply was allocated via a large-scale airdrop targeting active users across BNB Chain, Solana, and Ethereum, based on defined on-chain criteria.
- Price: $0.0000000004351
- Market cap: $6.01M 4.97%
- Volume (24h): $966.32K. 21.46%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 16.22%
- Total supply: 13.82P JAGER
- Max. supply: 14.6P JAGER
- Circulating supply: 13.82P JAGER
Exchanges: BingX: JAGER/USDT, MEXC: JAGER/USDT
DONKEY (DONKEY)
Donkey is a memecoin that launched in 2025 on the BNB Smart Chain, making its debut through the Four.Meme platform a decentralized hub for meme token launches. With a lighthearted theme and a donkey mascot that plays on the idea of being stubborn and quirky, the project quickly caught attention. Donkey saw a sharp price spike shortly after launching, peaking in May 2025, before settling into the kind of price swings typical of meme tokens.
- Price: $0.004810
- Market cap: $4.8M 3.65%
- Volume (24h): $5.31M 56.97%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 114.11%
- Total supply: 1B DONKEY
- Max. supply: 1B DONKEY
- Circulating supply: 1B DONKEY
Exchanges: LBank: DONKEY/USDT, HTX: DONKEY/USDT
DOODIPALS (DOODI)
$DOODI is a meme-driven IP under the Apeiron franchise, powered by Micro-Shorts, minigames, and AI Agents. $DOOD fuels the “Doods,” a fun, tight-knit community that thrives on social media trends, backed by AI integrated into games via Deep Reinforcement Learning. Apeiron’s team, who raised $27M from gaming legends like CH Kim (PUBG) and Ken Cron (World of Warcraft) plus web3 funds like Hashed and Spartan Group, won the 2024 Hong Kong ICT Digital Entertainment Grand Award.
- Price: $0.004506
- Market cap: $4.5M 3.48%
- Volume (24h): $2.8M. 46.49%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 61.99%
- Total supply: 1B DOODI
- Max. supply: 1B DOODI
- Circulating supply: 1B DOODI
Exchanges: LBank: DOODI/USDT, PancakeSwap v3: WBNB/DOODI
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
