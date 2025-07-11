Top 5 Fan Token Below $10M Market Capitalization To Watch In July 2025

Fan tokens have introduced a new dynamic to how supporters connect with their favorite teams, blending the passion of sports with the innovation of digital assets.
Beyond just holding value, these tokens often give fans a voice in team decisions, access to special content, and unique experiences. While big-name clubs dominate the spotlight, there’s a rising interest in lesser-known fan tokens with smaller market caps.
With valuations under $10 million, these tokens may offer untapped potential for fans and investors looking to engage early with emerging communities.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
S.S. LAZIO FAN TOKEN (LAZIO)
Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) is a fan token by Binance the world’s biggest and most popular cryptocurrency exchange.
So far, fan tokens have only been created by Socios, the company behind fan tokens for several other football clubs, such as PSG, and fan tokens for the UFC and car racing.
Binance is leveraging the popularity of fan tokens, which give their holders ownership of the club’s governance and allow them to affect decisions, access exclusive promotions, unlock VIP rewards and gain special recognition by the club. Following the success of other fan tokens, Binance struck a deal with SS Lazio worth over 30 million euros lasting over two years, with the option to extend it for a third year.
- Price : $0.7816
- Market cap : $9.31M 2.43%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap : $16.7M
- Volume (24h) : $2.33M 20.44%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 24.5%
- Holders : 11.12K
- Total supply : 40M LAZIO
- Max. supply : 40M LAZIO
- Circulating supply : 11.92M LAZIO
Exchanges : Binance : O/USDT , Bitget : O/USDT
JUVENTUS FAN TOKEN (JUV)
Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs.
Through Socios.com, fans empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once in a lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more.
- Price : $0.9216
- Market cap : $8.99M 0.97%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap : $12.33M
- Volume (24h) : $3.01M 10.92%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 33.08%
- Total supply : 19.95M JUV
- Circulating supply : 9.75M JUV
Exchanges: Binance : JUV/USDT, Bybit : JUV/USDT
FC PORTO FAN TOKEN (PORTO)
FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) is a fan token on the BEP-20 network. As a Binance fan token utility token, PORTO is designed to reward fans of FC Porto, a well-known football team that competes in the Portuguese Premier League.
FC Porto was founded in 1893 and is the second richest football team in Portugal, known for its huge fan base. The PORTO token launched on Nov. 6, 2021.
By holding the PORTO token, fans can gain exposure to the football club’s activities by voting on decisions and gaining access to exclusive discounts and club rewards. The PORTO token also allows holders to collect rare non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and unlock fan badges through their engagement with the token.
- Price : $0.7929
- Market cap : $8.98M 3.1%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap : $16.78M
- Volume (24h) : $3.68M 25.28%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 42.09%
- Holders : 28.19K
- Total supply : 40M PORTO
- Max. supply : 40M PORTO
- Circulating supply : 11.32M PORTO
Exchanges: Binance: PORTO/USDT, Gate : PORTO/USDT
MANCHESTER CITY FAN TOKEN (CITY)
Manchester City Fan Token is a fan token by Socios.com an app built on the Chiliz (CHZ) blockchain. Socios has created fan tokens for several other football clubs, the most popular of them being (PSG), as well as fan tokens for UFC and car racing.
Fan tokens give holders a stake in the club’s governance by allowing them to influence decisions, unlock VIP rewards, and access to exclusive promotions, games, and special recognition.
Following the massive success of PSG’s launch in January 2020, Manchester City Football Club decided to launch CITY in March 2021. Its success will mainly depend on the club’s success on the pitch and the development of blockchain technology. The token price spiked when Cristiano Ronaldo was rumored to join the club, but decreased after the transfer failed to go through.
- Price: $0.8806
- Market cap : $8.83M 2.03%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap :$10.09M
- Volume (24h) : $2.44M 3.28%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 28.09%
- Total supply : 19.74M CITY
- Max. supply : 19.74M CITY
- Circulating supply : 10.03M CITY
Exchanges: Upbit : CITY/BTC, OKX : CITY/USDT
ATHLETIC De MADRID FAN TOKEN (ATM)
Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership.
As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens.
- Price : $1.01
- Market cap : $6.97M 1.03%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap : $8.49M
- Volume (24h) : $1.91M 51.69%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 26.7%
- Total supply : 10M ATM
- Circulating supply : 6.89M ATM
Exchanges: Bitget: ATM/USDT, Gate: ATM/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
