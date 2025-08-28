Top 5 Fan Token Less Than $1 Price Mark To Watch In August 2025

Fan tokens have rapidly emerged as a unique way for sports enthusiasts to engage more directly with their favorite teams, offering voting rights, exclusive content, and other perks through blockchain technology.
This article highlights five of the most promising fan tokens under $1, giving a snapshot of where affordability meets potential in the world of sports crypto.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
MANCHESTER CITY FAN TOKEN (CITY)
Manchester City Fan Token is a fan token by Socios.com, an app built on the Chiliz (CHZ) blockchain. Socios has created fan tokens for several other football clubs, the most popular of them being (PSG), as well as fan tokens for UFC and car racing. Fan tokens give holders a stake in the club’s governance by allowing them to influence decisions, unlock VIP rewards, and access to exclusive promotions, games, and special recognition.
- Price: $0.9970
- Market cap: $10.75M 0.71%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $11.63M
- Volume (24h): $2.06M 9.65%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 19.25%
- Total supply: 19.74M CITY
- Max. supply: 19.74M CITY
- Circulating supply: 10.78M CITY
EXCHANGES: Bybit: CITY/USDT, OKX: CITY/USDT
AC MILAN FAN TOKEN (ACM)
AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) is one of 40 fan tokens of various international football clubs under Socios that enable fans of these clubs to have a stake in the clubs’ decision-making, earn VIP rewards and unlock access to exclusive promotions, games, chats as well as earning the chance to be recognised as a superfan. ACM is a utility token on the Chiliz Chain (built by Chiliz, a fintech blockchain company), a Proof-of-Authority sidechain built on Ethereum.
- Price: $0.9572
- Market cap: $9.01M 0.3%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $11.09M
- Volume (24h): $1.6M 3.16%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 17.79%
- Total supply: 19.92M ACM
- Circulating supply: 9.41M ACM
EXCHANGES: Gate: ACM/USDT, MEXC: ACM/USDT
S.S. LAZIO FAN TOKEN (LAZIO)
Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) is a fan token by Binance, the world’s biggest and most popular cryptocurrency exchange. So far, fan tokens have only been created by Socios, the company behind fan tokens for several other football clubs, such as PSG, and fan tokens for the UFC and car racing. Binance is leveraging the popularity of fan tokens, which give their holders ownership of the club’s governance and allow them to affect decisions, access exclusive promotions, unlock VIP rewards and gain special recognition by the club.
- Price: $0.9561
- Market cap: $11.59M 2.66%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $20.37M
- Volume (24h): $2.72M 18.23%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 23.68%
- Holders: 11.14K
- Total supply: 40M LAZIO
- Max. supply: 40M LAZIO
- Circulating supply: 12.12M LAZIO
EXCHANGES: Gate: LAZIO/USDT, MEXC: LAZIO/USDT
ARGENTINE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION FAN TOKEN (ARG)
Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) is the official token for Argentina’s national football team. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) released the ARG token to bring the fans closer to the team. ARG tokens let fans interact with and contribute to Argentina’s national team, and see their loyalty to the team awarded with prizes.
- Price: $0.9457
- Market cap: $8.03M 1.2%
- Volume (24h): $2.34M 9.86%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 29.11%
- Total supply: 20M ARG
- Max. supply: 20M ARG
- Circulating supply: 8.49M ARG
EXCHANGES: Gate: ARG/USDT, HTX: ARG/USDT
PORTUGAL NATIONAL TEAM FAN TOKEN (POR)
The Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) is a digital asset that revolutionizes fan engagement with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF). By holding POR, fans gain access to exclusive content, participate in fan polls, and purchase merchandise, creating a more immersive experience. The token operates on blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and security in all transactions.
- Price: $0.8740
- Market cap: $4.57M 2.01%
- Volume (24h): $139.82K 19.05%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 3.38%
- Total supply: 19.93M POR
- Circulating supply: 5.22M POR
EXCHANGES: OKX: POR/USDT, MEXC: POR/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
