Top 5 Fan Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In August 2025

Fan tokens have become an exciting way for communities to connect with their favorite teams and creators while offering unique rewards and experiences.
Focusing on those with a market capitalization under $10 million, these tokens present promising opportunities for early supporters looking to join growing projects.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
S.S. LAZIO FAN TOKEN (LAZIO)
Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) is a fan token by Binance the world’s biggest and most popular cryptocurrency exchange. So far, fan tokens have only been created by Socios, the company behind fan tokens for several other football clubs, such as PSG, and fan tokens for the UFC and car racing.
Binance is leveraging the popularity of fan tokens, which give their holders ownership of the club’s governance and allow them to affect decisions, access exclusive promotions, unlock VIP rewards and gain special recognition by the club.
- Price: $0.8225
- Market cap: $9.96M 1.96%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $17.74M
- Volume (24h): $3.59M 33.07%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 40.99%
- Holders: 11.13K
- Total supply: 40M LAZIO
- Max. supply: 40M LAZIO
- Circulating supply: 12.12M LAZIO
Exchanges: Gate: LAZIO/USDT, BingX: LAZIO/USDT
MANCHESTER CITY FAN TOKEN (CITY)
Manchester City Fan Token is a fan token by Socios.com an app built on the Chiliz (CHZ) blockchain. Socios has created fan tokens for several other football clubs, the most popular of them being (PSG), as well as fan tokens for UFC and car racing.
Fan tokens give holders a stake in the club’s governance by allowing them to influence decisions, unlock VIP rewards, and access to exclusive promotions, games, and special recognition.
- Price: $0.9485
- Market cap: $9.62M 0.98%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $11.08M
- Volume (24h): $16.53M 124.51%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 171.35%
- Total supply: 19.74M CITY
- Max. supply: 19.74M CITY
- Circulating supply: 10.13M CITY
Exchanges: Bybit: CITY/USDT, Upbit: CITY/BTC
FC PORTO FAN TOKEN (PORTO)
FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) is a fan token on the BEP-20 network. As a Binance fan token utility token, PORTO is designed to reward fans of FC Porto, a well-known football team that competes in the Portuguese Premier League.
FC Porto was founded in 1893 and is the second richest football team in Portugal, known for its huge fan base. The PORTO token launched on Nov. 6, 2021. By holding the PORTO token, fans can gain exposure to the football club’s activities by voting on decisions and gaining access to exclusive discounts and club rewards.
- Price: $0.8436
- Market cap: $9.55M 3.04%
- Volume (24h): $3.29M 36.92%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 35.15%
- Holders: 28.17K
- Total supply: 40M PORTO
- Max. supply: 40M PORTO
- Circulating supply: 11.32M PORTO
Exchanges: Gate: PORTO/USDT, MEXC: PROTO/USDT
AC MILAN FAN TOKEN (ACM)
AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) is one of 40 fan tokens of various international football clubs under Socios that enable fans of these clubs to have a stake in the clubs’ decision-making, earn VIP rewards and unlock access to exclusive promotions, games, chats as well as earning the chance to be recognised as a superfan. ACM is a utility token on the Chiliz Chain (built by Chiliz a fintech blockchain company), a Proof-of-Authority sidechain built on Ethereum.
- Price: $0.9058
- Market cap: $7.8M 2.53%
- Volume (24h): $8.81M 45.66%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 106.93%
- Total supply: 19.92M ACM
- Circulating supply: 8.61M ACM
Exchanges: Bitget: ACM/USDT, MEXC: ACM/USDT
ARGENTINE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION FAN TOKEN (ARG)
Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) is the official token for Argentina’s national football team. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) released the ARG token to bring the fans closer to the team. ARG tokens let fans interact with and contribute to Argentina’s national team, and see their loyalty to the team awarded with prizes.
- Price: $0.8270
- Market cap: $7.02M 1.12%
- Volume (24h): $2.07M 24.2%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 39.02%
- Total supply: 20M ARG
- Max. supply: 20M ARG
- Circulating supply: 8.49M ARG
Exchanges: Bitget: ARG/USDT, Gate: ARG/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
