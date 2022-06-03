Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $5 Million to Watch in June 2022

Cryptocurrency markets are showing slight bearish momentum today as Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle to hold support. Metaverse crypto coins are also struggling today as most projects are down a few percent. The good news is that the current bear market makes for an excellent opportunity to accumulate low market cap coins that could see significant price growth during the next bull run. Today we look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $5 million to watch in June 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) – $4.2 million
Unit Price: $0.04807
Launching in October 2021, Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) is a Pokemon-inspired Metaverse crypto project and game built on the Ethereum blockchain. It also integrates with the BNB and Polygon chain and features cross-chain NFT monsters that are born, caught, and can be traded across multiple chains.
The game is a classic NFT monster hunter with a similar playstyle to the popular Pokemon GO app.
Blockchain Monster Hunt’s mainnet version is already live, and we recommend checking it out if you’re a fan of monster hunters and Pokemon in general. With the current market capitalization of $4.29 million, Blockchain Monster Hunt is highly undervalued and could show significant price growth in the near future.
Blockchain Monster Hunt integrates the popular play-to-earn model into its ecosystem, facilitating all game activities that BCMHunter seeks. BCMC is the native multichain token on the platform utilized for rewards and enabling users to interact with the platform.
BCMC is also a governance token that enables holders to vote on proposals initiated by the DAO, shaping the future and direction of the game project.
You can purchase BCMC on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, Uniswap, Hoo, ApeSwap (BSC), MEXC, etc.
2. ZooKeeper (ZOO) – $4.4 million
Unit Price: $0.02525
Launched in April 2021, ZooKeeper (ZOO) is a unique Metaverse crypto project gamifying Yield Farming, creating an engaging and immersive experience for players to earn rewards via its platform.
ZooKeeper features three primary sections, including the game section, Liquidity, and Trading. Users can mine liquidity via the platform and earn rewards by staking stablecoins like USDT and USDC. In addition, ZooKeeper features an NFT marketplace with a protocol focused on gaming.
ZooKeeper is a robust platform, and if you haven’t checked it out yet, we recommend exploring its various aspects. With a current market cap of $4.4 million, ZooKeeper is highly undervalued for the number of services it provides.
ZOO is the primary utility asset for ZooKeeper, including both Avalanche and Wanchain versions. ZOO’s utilities include distributing the token to users as a reward, purchasing NFTs on the platform, and generally interacting with the finance dashboard.
You can purchase ZOO on Pangolin, TraderJoe, Wanswap, Bitrue, etc.
1. DEEPSPACE (DPS) – $4.6 million
Unit Price: $0.08881
Launched in August 2021, DEEPSPACE (DPS) is our top pick for the most underrated Metaverse crypto coin with a market cap under $5 million. As the name suggests, DEEPSPACE features a space-themed Metaverse game where users can purchase virtual real estate, trade digital assets, mine resources, take on battles, and earn rewards.
In addition, DEEPSPACE features NFT spaceships which users can mint to help them earn rewards via the platform. Several kinds of spaceships are available, each with unique designs and attributes.
Players can also upgrade their ship NFTs and increase the value of their in-game assets. Moreover, players can trade ships on secondary marketplaces for fun and profit.
One could compare DEEPSPACE to the famous No Man’s Sky game, as both revolve around users exploring various planets, mining resources, and upgrading their ships and items.
DPS has been one of the top-performing Metaverse coins this week, rising by over 48% in the past seven days. The likely reason for the price hike is the team’s upcoming launch and marketing for the game, where the team strategically removed the 9% buy, sell, and transfer fees.
The primary utility asset for DEEPSPACE is DPS, a BEP-20 token living on the BNB chain. DPS enables uses to mint ships and interact with most aspects of the DEEPSPACE Metaverse. We recommend checking out the DEEPSPACE dApp by connecting via a Web3 browser wallet like Metamask; make sure you’re on the correct chain (BNB).
You can purchase DPS on PancakeSwap (V2).
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: solanofg/123RF