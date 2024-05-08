Arweave (AR) and EOS (EOS) Traders Turn to KangaMoon (KANG) to Get the Higher Returns

Arweave (AR) has recently showcased bullish on-chart metrics fueled by massive highlights in the ecosystem which could put it ahead of the competition.
Moreover, EOS (EOS) has also showcased a solid level of growth and has accumulated trader interest, as recently a BP meeting was conducted going over the new tokenomics proposal.
In addition, KangaMoon (KANG) has displayed bullish on-chart performance and could soon reach new heights, especially after reaching over 20,000 users even during its blockchain ICO. Today, we will dive deeper into all three of these cryptocurrencies to see why they are the best altcoins to buy.
Arweave (AR) Posts a Report on the Usage of the Open-Source SDK
Arweave (AR) has recently released a highlight report for its ecosystem, in which it invited developers to use the open-source SDK, alongside announcing the monthly storage raffle for Akord subscribers. Moreover, it went over the impact of the Trunk token, which is a part of Arweave.
The Arweave crypto could now see substantial gains as the highlighted updates and developments in the ecosystem fuel trader enthusiasm. Moreover, the Arweave price needs to move in an upwards direction to become a major point of appeal. According to the Arweave price prediction, it can end Q4 of 2024 at $67.71.
EOS (EOS) Experiences New Tokenomics Proposal
EOS (EOS) is also displaying bullishness on the charts, as the team hosted a monthly BP meeting. Here, EOS crypto ecosystem leaders discussed the new tokenomics proposal which will impact the ecosystem in a significant way.
As for the EOS price performance, the crypto has displayed bullishness on the charts, fueled by positive RSI and MACD data. In addition, sentiment is now positive on its future as it is bound to reach new heights. According to the EOS price prediction, it can end Q4 of 2024 at $1.66, making it one of the best altcoins to invest in.
KangaMoon (KANG) to Introduce Play-to-Earn (P2E) With Social-Fi Elements
KangaMoon (KANG) is displaying bullish on-chart metrics fueled by its overall unique ecosystem and technology. Specifically, it fuses together a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, alongside Social-Fi elements and a community-driven approach. KANG is a native token which has vast utility in this ecosystem, as it’s given as a reward for players who use their characters to engage in battles and tournaments.
Players take control of a KangaMoon character and with it, they can essentially engage in tournaments and battles in order to compete against other players. Those not wanting to actively participate this way can also just spectate and place bets on who the winner will be.
Moreover, the presale reached $6.2 million, and could raise over $7 million fueled by the massive momentum as over 20,000 users have already created an account. Its value is up 290%, having surged from a low point of $0.005 to $0.0196, and at this rate could spike to 100x following the launch of the project and its listing, making it one of the best altcoins to buy.
Summary
Based on the on-chart metrics, it’s clear that the most significant gains can be made with Arweave, EOS and the KangaMoon altcoin. Each one brings something unique to the ecosystem, but KANG is poised for the most significant gains at 100x, positioning it as one of the best altcoins to invest in.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.