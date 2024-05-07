BlockDAG’s X1 Mining App Beta Release Set for June 1st, Eclipses Recent Cosmos News and Positive Render Price Forecasts

The most recent updates in Cosmos cryptocurrency indicate a notable decline in its social engagement metrics in the past few months. Despite a downward trend in the last month, forecasts predict a bullish turn for Render prices soon.
BlockDAG‘s X1 mining app is a pioneer in simplifying and enriching the mobile mining experience. It is eagerly awaiting the beta launch scheduled for June 1.
Cosmos Cryptocurrency News: Significant Drop in Social Metrics
Recent reports on Cosmos cryptocurrency reveal a sharp fall in social engagement on platforms like X, Instagram, and Telegram, highlighting reduced interaction and visibility. Social dominance for Cosmos has plummeted from 2.14% last November to a mere 0.277%, with social volume remaining unchanged at 458 since mid-December.
This trend aligns with a dismal market performance, with trading volume and prices experiencing significant drops over the last two months.
Trading volumes decreased from $739.4 million to $362.17 million, paralleling a notable price fall, signaling a bearish market as shown by a death cross between the 50-day and 200-day EMA. Presently, the price of ATOM is $8.332, showing a monthly reduction of 32.22%. Further decreases are likely if it falls below the critical $6.00 support level. Implementing new strategies to enhance engagement and visibility may be crucial for Cosmos to reverse these trends.
Render Price Forecast: Anticipated Rebound
The Render (RNDR) token, focusing on decentralized storage, experienced a steep decline last month, dropping below $11 and recording a 27% loss. Despite these challenges, current trading levels for Render are between $8.08 and $8.22, having peaked at $9.52 recently.
From a peak of $13 in January, Render’s weekly increase is modest at 1.47%. Nonetheless, optimism remains for recovery, with a price forecast suggesting an ascent above $10 by the end of April, making it a cryptocurrency to watch this May.
BlockDAG Prepares for Beta Launch of X1 Mining App on June 1, 2024
BlockDAG provides various mining solutions tailored to different expertise levels, from the user-friendly X1 mining app to more sophisticated systems like the X10, X30, and X100 rigs. The innovative X1 mining app, downloadable from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, allows users to mine up to 20 BDAG coins daily.
Despite its compact 50 MB size, it’s designed for energy and data efficiency, enabling users to earn over $1 daily at launch price with minimal battery or data usage. This initiative makes cryptocurrency mining feasible and profitable for all.
Moreover, the upcoming beta release of the BlockDAG X1 mining app for iOS and Android devices on June 1, 2024, will enable users to enhance their mining rates by tapping a lightning button every 24 hours. The app features an intuitive interface, easy sign-up, and a referral system to boost mining rates. A clear ranking system also tracks users’ progress and offers new rewards as they level up.
Final Considerations
While Render’s price forecasts are hopeful for a bullish rebound soon, the future of Cosmos’s social metrics remains uncertain. Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s appeal continues to rise, marked by advancing to its 10th crypto presale coin phase.
The initiative has raised over $23.6 million from selling more than 8.5 billion coins, plus an additional $2.4 million from 5300 mining devices sold. With ongoing interest and a forecasted 30,000x ROI potential, BlockDAG stands out as one of the top cryptocurrencies to consider purchasing by May 2024.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.