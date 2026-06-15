TON Token Rebrands to GRAM, Same Chain, Same Holdings, New Name Returning to Its Roots

TON is now GRAM. The token powering the TON blockchain has officially changed its name, ticker, and logo following a community vote and for existing holders, absolutely nothing needs to be done.
Every TON token converts to GRAM automatically at a 1:1 ratio, no swap required, no migration process, no action needed from anyone holding the asset.
The rename went to a community vote on ton.vote before being confirmed, giving the decision a democratic foundation rather than a top-down rebrand imposed by a development team. The result came back in favor of returning to GRAM, the name the token carried in TON’s original whitepaper from its earliest days and the transition is now underway across the ecosystem.
The blockchain itself is not changing its name. TON remains TON. What changes is the token, previously called TON, now called GRAM, with the ticker updating to $GRAM across exchanges and platforms on the timelines each venue announces individually.
Why The Name Gram Was Chosen
The name GRAM is not new. It is actually older than TON and that is precisely the point. Gram was the original name given to the token in TON’s first whitepaper, back when the project was being developed under a different set of circumstances before regulatory complications forced a pivot in how the token was named and distributed.
Returning to GRAM is a conscious act of going back to the foundation. The project is reclaiming the name that was always intended for the token, the name that appeared in the founding documents before anything else and treating the rebrand as the beginning of a new chapter rather than just a cosmetic update. Back to the roots, into a new chapter is the framing the team has used, and it lands as more than a tagline when you understand the history behind why GRAM was set aside in the first place.
The distinction between the blockchain name and the token name also matters and is worth keeping clear. TON, The Open Network, remains the name of the blockchain infrastructure. GRAM is the token that runs on it. That separation allows the network’s identity to stay consistent while the token takes on the name it was originally given, and it avoids the confusion of having the blockchain and its native token share the same ticker.
What Holders Need to Know And Do
The most practical aspect of this announcement is the simplest: holders do nothing. The conversion from TON to GRAM happens automatically at a 1:1 ratio. Every token converts, no action is required, no migration window to miss, no swap interface to navigate, no gas fees to pay for a migration transaction.
That automatic conversion model removes the friction that typically accompanies token rebrands in the crypto space. Rebrands that require active holder participation, connecting a wallet, approving a swap, claiming new tokens, inevitably leave a portion of holders behind, either because they miss the announcement, miss the deadline, or simply do not get around to completing the process. A 1:1 automatic conversion sidesteps all of that by making the transition happen at the infrastructure level rather than requiring individual wallet interactions.
For anyone holding TON in a wallet or on an exchange, the experience will be that their balance simply updates to reflect the new GRAM ticker once their platform has completed its own integration timeline. The underlying asset, the underlying network, and the underlying value proposition are unchanged, only the name and ticker on the label have been updated to reflect what the token was always called in the first place.
Exchange and Project Timelines
The transition to $GRAM across trading platforms is not happening simultaneously everywhere. Individual exchanges and projects are operating on their own timelines for updating the ticker, logo, and display name, and those timelines are being communicated by each venue separately as they complete their own integration work.
For traders actively working with the token on centralized exchanges, the practical implication is that different platforms will reflect the GRAM ticker at different points over the coming days and weeks. Binance, OKX, Bybit, and others will each announce their own update schedules, and users on those platforms should watch for official communications from each exchange rather than expecting a single synchronized global switch.
The community vote process on ton.vote that preceded this rebrand sets a precedent for how significant decisions get made within the TON ecosystem going forward. Token rename decisions carry real weight, they affect trading pairs, integrations, documentation, branding, and market perception and routing that decision through a community vote rather than making it unilaterally gives the outcome legitimacy that top-down rebrands typically lack.
What GRAM Means For the Broader TON Ecosystem
Returning to the original whitepaper name is more than a branding exercise. It signals a reconnection with the founding vision of what the project was always meant to be and it does so at a moment when the TON network has grown into one of the more active blockchain ecosystems in terms of user activity and application development.
The TON network’s integration with Telegram has given it a user distribution channel that most blockchains cannot access, with the messaging platform’s hundreds of millions of active users representing a potential on-ramp that positions TON differently from chains that rely purely on crypto-native user acquisition. GRAM as the token name now aligns the asset’s branding with the original vision while the network itself continues to expand its real-world user base through that Telegram connection.
The rebrand also gives exchanges, applications, and new users a clean moment to re-engage with what the project represents.
A new name and ticker, returning to roots with a clear community mandate behind it, creates a natural news moment that draws attention to the network at a time when the team is clearly focused on building forward.
For the broader GRAM and TON ecosystem, the rename is less about what changes and more about what it signals, a project reconnecting with its identity and stepping into a new chapter with the name it was always supposed to carry.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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