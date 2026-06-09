Toncoin Officially Becomes Gram on June 15, 81% Community Vote Seals the Rebrand 

The Open Network’s native token Toncoin is being renamed to Gram, with the ticker changing from TON to GRAM, effective June 15 at 12:00 UTC.
The community has spoken with an 81.22% majority, the rollout is already underway, and every exchange, wallet, and block explorer in the ecosystem has a hard deadline to complete the update. This is one of the most significant rebranding events in crypto this year and it carries a history behind it that makes it mean more than a simple name change.
The Vote is Done and The Numbers Were Decisive
The Open Network’s official account confirmed the outcome after the community vote on TON Vote concluded on June 8. With 81.22% of votes cast in favour of the rebrand, the proposal was approved on-chain and the results published immediately. Voting power was weighted by TON balance, meaning the holders with the most skin in the game drove the decision and they voted overwhelmingly yes.
The vote opened June 1 and ran for seven days. By the time it closed, there was no ambiguity about the outcome. The proposal did not scrape through on a slim majority, it passed with the kind of margin that signals genuine community alignment rather than a contested decision pushed through by a vocal minority. From June 8 onward, the machinery has been moving toward a June 15 execution date.
What The Gram Name Actually Means
The name Gram is not new. It is not a rebrand invented for marketing purposes or a pivot away from the project’s identity. Gram was the original token name used in TON’s first white paper, the founding document that laid out the entire vision for the network before Telegram’s legal battles with the SEC forced the project to pause and eventually restructure under community leadership.
The name never fully disappeared. It stayed embedded in the codebase throughout the years of development under the TON Foundation, a quiet reminder of where the project came from. The rebrand is directly tied to Telegram’s growing role in the TON ecosystem and a deliberate return to the project’s historical brand identity. Renaming Toncoin to Gram is, in that sense, a homecoming rather than a reinvention. The project is reclaiming what was always its original name, and doing so at a moment when Telegram’s involvement in the network has never been deeper or more consequential.
Everything That Changes, And Everything That Does Not
This is where the details matter most, because the rebrand has already attracted scam activity and the community needs to understand exactly what is and is not happening on June 15.
What changes is straightforward. The native token name moves from Toncoin to Gram. During a three-month transition window, projects are encouraged to display the asset as “Gram (prev. Toncoin)” to help users make the connection. After that window closes, only “Gram” is used. The ticker changes from TON to GRAM across all exchanges, wallets, and explorers. A new GRAM logo is available at ton.org/media for any platform completing the update.
What does not change is the more important list. The blockchain itself remains The Open Network. The native asset role is identical, same contract, same ledger, same everything. User balances are unaffected in the most literal sense possible: 10 TON equals 10 GRAM, with no redenomination. Every existing deposit and withdrawal address remains valid. Smart contracts require no redeployment or interaction. Gas fees are still paid in the native token, just displayed as GRAM. Staking positions, validator positions, NFTs, Jettons, DeFi lending positions, liquidity pool positions, and borrowing positions are all completely unaffected. CEX balances are untouched.
There is no swap. There is no migration. There is no claim process. These do not exist. Any website, bot, or account telling you otherwise is running a scam, and the team has been unambiguous about this.
The Rollout Timeline
The execution is structured across clearly defined phases. Phase one was the community vote from June 1 to 8. Phase two, covering June 9 and 10, involved publishing the official announcement and distributing technical guidance to exchange partners. Phase three runs from June 9 through to the hard deadline of 12:00 PM UTC on June 15, during which wallets, blockchain explorers including Tonviewer and Tonscan, and all exchange partners are completing the update across asset names, tickers, logos, trading pairs, UI elements, API responses, and deposit and withdrawal labels.
All exchanges have coordinated to complete their updates simultaneously at 12:00 PM UTC on June 15. A final consistency deadline of June 22 gives any remaining platforms a window to confirm full alignment. By that date, the expectation is that every project in the ecosystem has completed the name, ticker, and logo update with no inconsistencies remaining.
TON is Down 3% Today as The Market Prices The Transition
With the rebrand days away, Toncoin is currently trading at $1.70, down approximately 3% on the day, as it looks to reclaim the $2.00 mark that has served as a key psychological level in recent weeks. The price action is relatively contained given the significance of what is about to happen, which suggests the market has largely priced in the rebrand rather than treating June 15 as a fresh catalyst.
Whether the official Gram launch on June 15 generates a fresh wave of buying interest or trades as a sell-the-news event remains to be seen. What is clear is that the token entering this rebrand with 81% community support, a structured rollout already in progress, and Telegram’s institutional weight behind it is in a fundamentally different position than it was when the rebrand was first proposed. The Gram era begins in days, and the project that started as TON is coming home to the name it was always supposed to carry.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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