Bitget Launches Anti-Scam Month 2026 With a Record $32.3M Recovered and 150M Attacks Blocked in 2025

Bitget is not treating user security as a footnote. The exchange is bringing back its annual Anti-Scam Month this June under the theme “More Assets, Stronger Shield”, and the numbers backing this year’s campaign make clear why the initiative exists in the first place.
According to Bitget’s official announcement, the exchange blocked over 150 million malicious requests in 2025 alone, flagged more than 13,000 high-risk IPs, handled 18,135 individual security cases, and helped users recover $32.3 million in funds. Those are not marketing numbers, they are operational figures that reflect what it actually costs to run a secure multi-asset trading platform at scale in today’s environment.
The 2026 campaign arrives at a moment when the stakes around crypto security have never been higher. Financial scams tied to multi-asset markets reportedly cost the world over $442 billion in 2025 alone. Bitget is putting its full institutional weight behind user protection at exactly the moment that weight is needed most.
Why “More Assets, Stronger Shield” Is The Right Theme
The theme Bitget chose for 2026 is not accidental. As users diversify across more asset classes, spot markets, derivatives, copy trading, Web3 wallets, staking products, their attack surface expands with each addition. A trader holding five different assets across three different product types faces a meaningfully different threat profile than someone holding a single asset in a single wallet.
That is the reality that “More Assets, Stronger Shield” is naming directly. The more financial exposure a user has, the more attractive they become as a target for scammers, phishing operations, social engineering attacks, and malicious contract interactions. The security infrastructure protecting a user needs to scale with their portfolio complexity, not stay static while their holdings grow.
Bitget’s decision to frame the campaign around this dynamic shows a level of thinking about user risk that goes beyond basic password hygiene reminders. It acknowledges that the threat landscape has matured, that attackers are targeting complexity, and that the exchange’s role in protecting users requires matching that sophistication with equally sophisticated defenses.
The 2025 Security Numbers Tell The Real Story
Blocking 150 million malicious requests in a single year is a number that deserves to sit with you for a moment. That averages out to over 400,000 blocked attacks every single day across the platform, a volume of hostile activity that most users never see precisely because it is being caught and stopped before it reaches them.
Flagging 13,000-plus high-risk IPs gives you a sense of the intelligence operation running underneath Bitget’s security layer. Identifying and blacklisting IP addresses associated with malicious activity is not a passive process, it requires active threat monitoring, pattern recognition across massive data sets, and rapid response systems that can act on new threat intelligence before bad actors adapt their approach.
The 18,135 security cases handled and $32.3 million recovered for users are the figures that hit closest to home. Behind each of those cases is a real person who encountered a real threat, and in many instances, got their funds back because the exchange had systems in place to catch what happened and intervene. That recovery figure is the most direct measure of what Bitget’s security infrastructure is actually worth to the people using the platform.
The $442 Billion Problem Crypto Security Is Fighting
The broader context around Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month campaign is sobering. Financial scams tied to multi-asset markets reportedly cost the world over $442 billion in 2025. That number spans traditional finance and crypto alike, but the crypto sector carries a disproportionate share of the risk given the speed of transactions, the irreversibility of on-chain transfers, and the relative novelty of the security practices that protect users.
For crypto exchanges operating at Bitget’s scale, the contribution to that $442 billion figure is something that security teams work around the clock to minimize. Every malicious request blocked, every high-risk IP flagged, every compromised account caught before funds move is a direct reduction in what would otherwise be added to that global total.
The scale of the problem also explains why a single month of heightened awareness is not just good PR, it is a genuine public service. Users who understand how scams work, what red flags look like, and how to protect their own accounts are meaningfully harder targets. Education at the user level compounds the technical defenses that exchanges build at the platform level, and the combination of both is what actually moves the needle against organized fraud operations.
What Anti-Scam Month Actually Means In Practice
Anti-Scam Month is not just a campaign badge on a website. For Bitget, it represents a concentrated period of user education, security awareness initiatives, and public communication about the threats that users face and the protections the exchange has in place.
The timing of the June campaign is deliberate. Mid-year tends to bring increased market activity as traders respond to macro developments and crypto market movements. Higher activity volumes create more opportunities for scammers to blend in, higher transaction frequency, more new users entering the market, and more situations where users might be moving quickly enough to miss a warning sign. Concentrating security awareness efforts in this window is a direct response to that reality.
The expansion of fraud prevention across Bitget’s multi-asset platform is also significant. As the exchange adds products and asset classes, the security infrastructure needs to evolve with it. A security layer built for spot trading alone is not sufficient for a platform that also runs derivatives, copy trading, earn products, and Web3 wallet integrations. Bitget’s commitment to scaling its defenses alongside its product offering is what gives the “More Assets, Stronger Shield” theme its operational credibility.
Why This Campaign Matters Beyond One Exchange
Bitget running Anti-Scam Month is good for Bitget’s users. But the ripple effect of that kind of campaign extends further than one platform’s customer base. When a major exchange publicly commits to security education and publishes its own security metrics transparently, it raises the baseline expectation across the industry for what responsible platform operation looks like.
The figures Bitget published, 150 million blocked requests, 13,000-plus flagged IPs, $32.3 million recovered, create a reference point that other exchanges now have to reckon with. Users who see those numbers start asking whether the platforms they use elsewhere are operating at the same standard. That competitive pressure on security is ultimately healthy for the entire ecosystem.
At a moment when $442 billion in annual fraud losses is the backdrop and the complexity of multi-asset crypto portfolios is only growing, initiatives like Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month 2026 are not optional extras for a well-run exchange. They are part of what it means to take user protection seriously when the assets under management are real, the threats are organized, and the cost of getting it wrong falls directly on the people trusting the platform with their money.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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