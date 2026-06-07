Saylor Hints Strategy Is Buying the Bitcoin Dip as Corporate Crypto Treasuries Bleed Billions in Unrealized Losses

Michael Saylor is signaling that Strategy is not flinching.
As Bitcoin tumbles and the broader market bleeds, the company’s founder is hinting at fresh accumulation, even as Strategy itself sits on over $11 billion in unrealized losses and a growing list of corporate crypto treasury holders watch their balance sheets crater in real time.
Saylor took to X to signal that Strategy has either already begun buying Bitcoin during the current price dip or is preparing to do so at the start of the week. He framed it around the company’s core mission: grow net Bitcoin holdings and increase BTC per share over time, consistently and without deviation. Anyone reading between the lines understood the message. Strategy is buying.
What made the post land harder than usual is the timing. Bitcoin is under real pressure right now, the kind of price action that shakes most market participants into either paralysis or panic selling. Saylor is doing neither. He is telegraphing accumulation and doing it publicly, which is itself a message to the market about where he thinks Bitcoin is headed.
Strategy CEO Kills The Selling Rumours Dead
Alongside Saylor’s hint, Strategy CEO Phong Le came out directly to address what had apparently become a loud enough rumour to warrant an official denial. Le confirmed that Strategy is not selling its Bitcoin holdings, not now, not as a response to the drawdown, not under any of the circumstances being speculated about online.
The denial was deliberate and unambiguous. Strategy’s position has always been that Bitcoin is a long-term treasury reserve asset, and the company’s accumulation strategy operates on a timeline that does not bend to short-term price volatility. Le reaffirmed that nothing about that has changed. The rumours, as Saylor put it, are just rumours.
Strategy Leads a Brutal Leaderboard of Unrealized Losses
Here is where the story gets harder to spin optimistically. While Saylor and Le are reinforcing the buy-and-hold narrative, the on-chain and market data tells a sobering story about what this drawdown has done to corporate crypto treasuries across the board.
Strategy currently sits on an $11.07 billion unrealized loss on its Bitcoin position, the largest single corporate crypto paper loss in the market right now by a significant margin. It is a number that would define almost any other company’s existential risk conversation. For Strategy, it is apparently just another week.
But Strategy is not alone in the pain. BitMine Immersion Technologies is carrying a $9.58 billion unrealized loss on its Ethereum holdings. SharpLink Gaming is down $1.59 billion on ETH. Metaplanet, the Japanese firm that has become Asia’s most visible Bitcoin treasury company, sits on a $1.38 billion unrealized loss on its BTC stack. And Forward Industries rounds out the list with a $1.13 billion unrealized loss on its Solana position.
The Treasury Bet is Getting Genuinely Expensive to Hold
Taken together, these five companies alone are carrying approximately $25 billion in combined unrealized losses at current market prices. That is not a rounding error. That is a generational-scale bet on digital assets that is currently deep underwater across multiple tokens and multiple corporate structures.
The unrealized nature of the losses matters, none of these companies have sold, and on paper the losses only crystallise if they do. But unrealized losses of this magnitude create real pressure. They affect balance sheets, shareholder sentiment, debt covenants, and the ability to raise fresh capital. For publicly traded companies reporting to investors every quarter, a number like $11 billion in unrealized losses is not something that quietly sits in the background.
Strategy has structured itself specifically to absorb this kind of volatility, it has raised capital through convertible notes and equity offerings designed to fund Bitcoin accumulation without forcing liquidation during downturns. That structural insulation is real. But it does not make the paper losses disappear, and it does not eliminate the long-term risk if Bitcoin’s recovery takes longer than the debt timeline allows.
What Comes Next as the Market Watches Strategy’s Next Move
All eyes are now on Monday. If Saylor’s hint was genuine and Strategy announces another Bitcoin purchase to open the week, it will be one of the clearest signals yet that the company is treating this drawdown as an opportunity rather than a threat, and that signal will reverberate across the market.
The corporate treasury trade is at an inflection point. The companies that placed the biggest bets are now sitting on the biggest losses, and the ones who hold and buy through the pain will either be vindicated spectacularly or broken by it. Saylor has made his position clear. The market is watching to see if the balance sheet can back it up.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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