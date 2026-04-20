Strategy Increases Bitcoin Holdings With $2.54B Record Purchase

Last week saw major investment firm Strategy Inc. (MSTR) bust into the crypto world with a mammoth purchase of 34,164 BTC valued at approximately $2.54 billion US dollars.
Conducted at an average price of approximately $74,395 per Bitcoin, the transaction also marks the company’s most prominent weekly acquisition since November 2024 and emphasizes Microstrategy’s dedication to Bitcoin as a key treasury asset.
The scale of this acquisition has already snatched headlines in various financial circles. In addition to its gargantuan size, this single acquisition signals a targeted approach taken in an environment of price stability for some years now. And instead of waiting for the clearer bullish signals that have come and gone since October, Strategy seems to be making the most of the opportunities available to grow by strengthening its Bitcoin position.
Leading the charge with this aggressive tactic is, of course, Michael Saylor, who continues to guide the company along with his steadfast belief in Bitcoin. His process is the same: build slowly regardless of overlaid short-term noise, focusing instead on incremental long-term value generation. More on the transaction and its timing can be found here where Strategy shares more about the purchase and how their continued strategy is tied to Bitcoin.
All-Time High: Total Bitcoin Holdings Exceed 815,000 BTC
After this recent acquisition, the total quantities of Bitcoin held by Strategy have increased to 815,061 BTC with an average purchase price of $75,527 per Bitcoin, these assets are reported to have been accumulated at a total cost of around $61.56 billion. That brings the company’s total to over 138,000 BTC in the coffers, placing them as one of the largest individual Bitcoin holders globally, actively holding about 3.8% of all coins held in circulation.
This portfolio growth illustrates a disciplined buy and hold approach. This comes on top of more than a week in which Strategy added up to over 34,000 BTC in one week alone, a figure that brings it quietly nearer to long term goals, with speculative analyst sets wondering if by year end such levels could be as much as 1 million BTC.
Such significant accumulation will naturally affect market behavior. It removes a sizable chunk of Bitcoin from circulating supply and into Strategy’s treasury, which can, in turn, constrict the amount of BTC available for trading which will affect price movement over time. More on the deal and its ramifications, which talks about this purchase in relation to similar events in the recent past.
Momentum Favors Financial Strategy And Yield Performance
Strategy aggressively accumulating Bitcoin is backed by a robust financial model that can support continued purchasing. The firm has increasingly made use of new financing vehicles, including STRC notes, which allows efficient raising of capital whilst retaining liquidity. One of the main KPIs supporting this strategy is YTD BTC yield, which sit at a 9.5% as of 2026.
This yield showcases Strategy’s ability to generate returns from its assets set against market fluctuations, a point that should instill confidence with investors keen on Bitcoin-dominated treasury management. At the same times, Strategy’s stock has reacted positively. Shares are up 32% in the week, peaking as high as $166. Analysts attribute this rally as partially fuelled by increased investor interest driven by the company’s aggressive buying and systematic dividend policies.
Moreover, Strategy’s move to bring out semi-monthly preferred share dividends has been gaining traction too. This action seems to be aimed at sustaining demand and broadening its appeal among investors seeking stable income opportunity while being exposed to Bitcoin as an asset class.
Market Consensus View As Strategy Keeps Its “Infinite Ammo” Game Plan
Even with such large amounts, Strategy is sitting on a small unrealized loss right now, as bitcoin continues to be worth nearest by USD 74K, just slightly below what they paid for it on average. But these losses have been greatly reduced from even the lows recorded earlier this year, a good sign of market conditions.
What should stand out more than anything is the determination of the company. That style of price capture is what Andrew Yang refers to as “infinite ammo” for strategy, just keep soaking up the fiat capital into Bitcoin regardless of random bounces. This is a show of deep belief and the intention to ride through short term drawdowns for long term appreciation.
The broader market is watching closely. The continued build-up of Strategy, may serve to further encourage institutional participation should Bitcoin rally again. As accumulation of this ultra large-scale continues, the market effect will escalate as supply tightens and demand mounts.
Given the pace of acquisitions as described, achieving 1 million BTC holdings doesn’t seem entirely out of reach for Strategy. Even if this milestone is not reached, the company has already established itself as an unwitting heavyweight in and of the Bitcoin ecosystem, with its very presence constantly feeding influence over sentiment and real-time supply dynamics.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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