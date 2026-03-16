Strategy Keeps Buying Bitcoin As Holdings Climb Past 761,000 BTC

Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, has once again expanded its Bitcoin treasury with another massive purchase. The firm disclosed that it added 22,337 BTC to its balance sheet recently, spending roughly $1.57 billion in the process.
According to the announcement, the company bought the Bitcoin at an average price of around $70,194 per coin. That purchase brings Strategy’s total holdings to 761,068 BTC, making it by far the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.
Strategy has acquired 22,337 BTC for ~$1.57 billion at ~$70,194 per bitcoin. As of 3/15/2026, we hodl 761,068 $BTC acquired for ~$57.61 billion at ~$75,696 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRChttps://t.co/YNpkYHYSg1
— Strategy (@Strategy) March 16, 2026
The company said its entire Bitcoin stash has been accumulated for about $57.61 billion, with an overall average purchase price of roughly $75,696 per Bitcoin. While many companies have experimented with crypto on their balance sheets, Strategy has gone far further than most, essentially building its identity around holding and accumulating Bitcoin.
A Bitcoin Treasury That Keeps Getting Bigger
Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury has grown steadily over the past few years, but the pace of accumulation lately has been especially aggressive.
With 761,068 BTC now in its vault, the company holds a staggering amount of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. To put it into perspective, that’s a meaningful chunk of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin.
For Strategy, Bitcoin isn’t just a reserve asset sitting quietly on the balance sheet. It has become the center of the company’s long-term strategy. The firm continues to look for ways to increase its holdings whenever opportunities arise.
Because of that approach, the company has effectively turned itself into a publicly traded vehicle for investors who want exposure to Bitcoin through traditional markets.
Many market watchers now view Strategy almost as a “Bitcoin proxy,” since its performance tends to move alongside the cryptocurrency’s price.
Buying Bitcoin Faster Than The Network Creates It
What really caught attention this time isn’t just the size of the purchase, it’s the speed of Strategy’s accumulation compared to the amount of Bitcoin being produced.
Between March 9 and March 15, the company bought 22,337 BTC, worth around $1.6 billion.
But the bigger picture is even more striking. Since the beginning of 2025, Strategy has acquired 314,668 BTC.
Over the same period, Bitcoin miners have only produced about 197,550 BTC through the network’s normal block reward system.
That means Strategy alone has bought 117,118 more Bitcoin than the protocol has created during that timeframe.
It’s an unusual situation, and it highlights just how aggressive the company’s accumulation strategy has become.
Bitcoin’s supply is already limited by design, so when a single company starts absorbing coins at that kind of pace, people inevitably start paying attention.
Equity Sales Continue To Fund The Purchases
Strategy hasn’t been paying for all this Bitcoin simply by dipping into existing cash reserves. Instead, the company has leaned heavily on financial markets to fund the buying spree.
Much of the capital used for these purchases comes from stock-related financing tied to MSTR and STRC, the company’s publicly traded equity instruments.
By issuing shares and raising funds through the stock market, Strategy essentially converts investor demand for its stock into Bitcoin purchases. The more interest there is in the company’s shares, the more capital it can potentially deploy into acquiring additional BTC.
This structure has allowed Strategy to keep accumulating large amounts of Bitcoin even during periods when market conditions might otherwise slow things down.
For supporters of the company’s approach, it’s an innovative way to scale exposure to Bitcoin. Critics, however, sometimes argue that the model ties the firm too closely to the volatile crypto market.
Big Accumulations Could Tighten Market Supply
Large purchases like Strategy’s don’t just affect the company’s balance sheet, they can also influence the broader Bitcoin market.
When a buyer acquires huge amounts of Bitcoin and holds onto it long term, those coins effectively disappear from the liquid supply available on exchanges.
With more than 761,000 BTC now sitting in Strategy’s treasury, a noticeable portion of the circulating supply is essentially locked away.
That can make a difference in how the market behaves. If fewer coins are actively available for trading, any surge in demand could push prices higher more quickly.
Some analysts describe this effect as a supply squeeze, where reduced liquidity amplifies market moves.
And because Strategy keeps adding to its stash rather than selling, that pressure on available supply may continue to build over time.
Liquidity Shock Conversations Are Back
The speed of Strategy’s accumulation has revived an old debate in crypto circles, the possibility of a Bitcoin liquidity shock.
A liquidity shock happens when demand for an asset increases sharply while the available supply becomes increasingly scarce. In markets with limited supply, this can trigger rapid price movements.
Bitcoin’s supply is already tightly controlled. Only a fixed number of coins enter circulation each day through mining rewards.
So when a large buyer consistently absorbs coins faster than miners can produce them, it raises questions about what could happen if demand keeps rising.
Strategy’s numbers highlight that dynamic clearly. Since early 2025, the company has purchased more Bitcoin than the network has generated, which is an unusual scenario for any asset market.
If other institutions begin following a similar path, the pressure on available Bitcoin supply could intensify.
Strategy’s Bitcoin Bet Shows No Signs Of Slowing
For now, Strategy appears fully committed to its long-term Bitcoin strategy. The company continues to accumulate BTC at a pace that few others can match.
With 761,068 Bitcoin already secured and more purchases likely in the future, the firm has positioned itself as one of the most influential institutional players in the crypto space.
Whether the strategy ultimately proves visionary or risky will largely depend on Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory. But one thing is clear, Strategy’s buying spree is becoming one of the most closely watched stories in the digital asset market.
And if the company keeps acquiring Bitcoin at this speed, its impact on the market could become even more significant in the years ahead.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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