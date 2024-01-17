Smart Trader Rakes In Massive Gains With $TROLL And $ZUZALU Surges

In a remarkable feat, a savvy trader managed to turn a modest $300 investment into an impressive $1.03 million in just 10 days by strategically trading the $TROLL token.
The trader’s keen observation of Elon Musk updating his Twitter profile to “(CTO) Chief Troll Officer” prompted a quick move. They withdrew 4.313 ETH ($10,113) from Binance and invested 4.3 ETH to acquire 19.37 trillion $TROLL.
Subsequently, the trader sold 9.37 trillion $TROLL for 5.318 ETH ($12,467), effectively recouping the initial investment.
In just 10 days, this trader turned $300 into $1.03M!😱
How did he do it?
After noticing that @elonmusk had changed his Twitter profile to "(CTO) Chief Troll Officer", this trader immediately withdrew 4.313 $ETH($10,113) from #Binance and spent 4.3 $ETH to buy 19.37T $TROLL.… pic.twitter.com/NWO7j4pyq4
$TROLL Hits 132,002% In The Last 30 Days
$TROLL’s statistics are nothing short of astonishing, showcasing a 53% surge in the last 24 hours, an incredible 1,431% gain in 7 days, an outstanding 57,501% surge in 30 days, and an extraordinary 132,002% increase in the past 90 days.
The trader currently holds 10 trillion $TROLL, now valued at an impressive $1.03 million.
Traders Make Massive Gains On Zuzalu Memecoin
In another noteworthy development, the MEME token $ZUZALU experienced a significant upswing following a tweet mentioning “Zuzalu” and a reply from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
Seizing the opportunity, a shrewd trader invested 0.4 ETH ($1,031) to acquire 58 million $ZUZALU after noticing Vitalik’s engagement. Within three days, the trader made a substantial profit of over $490,000.
The #MEME token $ZUZALU started skyrocketing due to @VitalikButerin replying to a tweet about "Zuzalu".
A smart trader immediately spent 0.4 $ETH($1,031) to buy 58M $ZUZALU after seeing #Vitalik's reply and made ~$490K in 3 days!
He spent a total of 10 $ETH($25K) to buy 69.19M… pic.twitter.com/wypulkoyRm
Expanding their investment, the trader spent a total of 10 ETH ($25,000) to purchase 69.19 million $ZUZALU, eventually selling 42.05 million $ZUZALU for 55.6 ETH ($140,000).
Currently holding 27.14 million $ZUZALU, valued at $378,000, the trader has achieved a remarkable total profit exceeding $490,000.
These instances underscore the dynamic and opportunistic nature of cryptocurrency trading, where swift and well-timed actions can lead to substantial gains.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
