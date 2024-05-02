Quickex Expands Cryptocurrency Options with Over 200 Coins Available for Exchange

Quickex, a cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange platform, announces a key milestone by enabling over 200 coins on its platform, revolutionizing its users’ trading experiences.
This innovative action shows Quickex’s dedication to satisfying its users’ changing needs and retaining its spot in the crypto exchange industry.
Since its establishment in 2018, Quickex has prioritized trading experience and a safe platform for users and clients. With the most recent update, users may trade more than 200 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, and other altcoins, diversifying their assets as they see fit.
The Quickex platform offers traders a remarkable trading experience with innovative features that prioritize efficiency, flexibility, and convenience. Additionally, the site’s easy-to-use interface enables users to trade and carry out transactions without any restrictions.
Due to its top-of-the-line trading algorithms, Quickex provides competitive and affordable prices with little spillage of transactions. Users can tailor their trading methods by selecting fixed and floating rates based on their specific needs and unlimited exchange volume. A smooth trading experience is guaranteed by the platform’s fast and effective transaction handling, as well as real-time updates on transaction completion and market conditions.
Quickex’s user-centric design and cutting-edge technology provide several benefits over other exchanges, including competitive exchange rates, fast transactions, open service, and 24/7 customer support, making it a top choice for cryptocurrency traders.
The platform’s referral program is another highly profitable possibility for everyone, acting as a doorway to substantial earnings. Through participation, users can access a 50% passive income stream from their referral transactions, which can generate a significant alternate source of revenue.
Additionally, Quickex’s Cryptocurrency Exchange API provides a valuable benefit by allowing developers and project owners to include cryptocurrency exchange capabilities in their projects easily. This adaptable API caters to exchanges, aggregators, white-label projects, and cryptocurrency wallets. Quickex’s API enables companies to provide their customers with dependable, safe, and quick cryptocurrency exchanges. It sets them up for success in the quickly changing cryptocurrency market with its flexible fees, fixed and floating exchange rates, and round-the-clock technical assistance.
Henceforth, the Quickex ecosystem’s wider selection of tokens will satisfy the changing demands of cryptocurrency traders. With the release of this update, Quickex shows how serious it is about listening to its customers and giving them what they need to thrive in the cryptocurrency market.
“We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone, which demonstrates our commitment to providing the best possible trading experience for our users,” said Sophia Thompson, Chief Business Development Officer of Quickex. “By incorporating additional coins into our platform, we are providing our users with increased investment options, flexibility, and control. Our organization remains committed to perpetually innovating and enhancing our services to cater to the ever-changing demands of our clientele.”
The new feature is now live on the Quickex platform and can be accessed here. The website also features a blog with informative articles and resources for traders, making it a valuable resource for beginners and experienced traders.
In the coming years, Quickex plans to continue innovating and improving its services, including developing a mobile app for faster and more efficient trading. With its commitment to security, ease of use, and innovation, Quickex is poised to remain a notable cryptocurrency exchange platform.
About Quickex
Quickex is a non-custodial instant cryptocurrency exchange service. Our mission is to allow our clients to quickly swap between currencies securely, simply, and effectively, providing them with the best possible rates and high limits. The platform was launched in 2018 and has already earned the trust of thousands of users. Today, Quickex has more than 100 assets available for exchange, which is constantly growing. The platform is safe and doesn’t store users’ funds. The service is known for its user-friendliness and a reliable support team that is always here to help you. We aim to simplify cryptocurrency trading: the interface of our website is very convenient, and there are only 3 steps you should follow to complete a transaction.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.