EigenLayer Airdrop Attracts Legendary Trader GCR And Justin Sun’s Team

EigenLayer, the innovative blockchain project, has recently made headlines with its first season airdrop announcement, setting the snapshot time for March 15, 2024.
Among the notable participants in this event is the legendary trader GCR, whose associated address, 0x2fe…E68e1, redeemed 1924 $wBETH from EigenLayer and subsequently deposited it into Binance one day after the March 16 snapshot.
GCR’s involvement in EigenLayer extends further, with two associated addresses depositing a total of 4801.5 wBETH between December 2023 and January 2024. As a result, they are eligible to receive a substantial airdrop of 86,248 $EIGEN tokens.
A Whale With An airdrop Value Of $20 Million
Another significant player in EigenLayer’s ecosystem is the address marked by Arkham as belonging to Justin Sun’s team. This address received an impressive airdrop of 2,087,868.186 EIGEN tokens. With Aevo’s pre-market trading price of $10, this translates to an airdrop value exceeding $20 million.
The largest independent depositor of Eigen Layer and the address (0x17…a132) marked by Arkham as Justin Sun's team received an airdrop of 2,087,868.186 EIGEN. Based on Aevo's pre-market trading price of $10, Sun's team received an airdrop of over $20 million.…
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 30, 2024
These developments underscore the growing interest and participation in EigenLayer’s ecosystem, with both renowned traders and influential teams actively engaging with the project. The distribution of airdrop tokens reflects EigenLayer’s commitment to rewarding early supporters and contributors to its platform.
As EigenLayer continues to gain momentum and attract attention within the blockchain community, investors and enthusiasts alike are keenly observing its progress.
The successful execution of its airdrop and the involvement of prominent figures like GCR and Justin Sun’s team serve as significant milestones for the project, signaling its potential for future growth and success in the evolving landscape of decentralized finance.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: Photo by Kyle Hinkson on Unsplash // Image Effects by Colorcinch