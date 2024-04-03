The Countdown Begins: 3 Reasons Bitgert Coin’s Price Is Poised For A Breakout

The news of Bitcoin halving has been sending a frenzy in the crypto market since the beginning of 2024. This is partially due to the understanding that with halving comes an opportunity for significant return on investment.
However, this has also created a dilemma for new crypto investors because to get big wins in Bitcoin, you need an equivalent big investment. Fortunately, there are smaller projects with a future set to provide investors and holders big gains without breaking the bank, and lately, Bitgert BRISE has been leading that park.
The bitgert boom has been attributed to some factors, the most important being the Bitgert proof-of-authority consensus mechanism. This mechanism helps Bitgert achieve a faster transaction time with zero transaction fees.
But, with the Bitcoin halving scheduled to happen in a few days/weeks, we are about to see an even bigger investment in crypto. Bitgert BRISE has been gathering momentum lately with clear indications that investors are now paying attention and look likely to go on a massive breakout.
Factors Supporting Bitgert Breakout
Looking at a more specific factor of the bitgert infrastructure, the 12% burn rate per transaction, all indicators point to a promising setup for the bitgert BRISE breakout. The Bitgert algorithm has set it up to burn 12% on every transaction, which means that your Bitgert coin becomes 12% more valuable after every transaction.
Furthermore, if you would prefer to look at it from a technical point of view, the price action of the Bitgert BRISE has formed a structure the professionals refer to as a “falling wedge”. This structure shows a buildup momentum that will eventually result in an upward (bullish) run. Now, combining this with an SMA shows a divergence with great potential for an upward breakout in the long run.
When Should You Buy BRISE?
The straight answer is “now!” Here is the thing: with the Bitcoin halving coming up soon, there is a buildup of pressure from people who want to be part of the big win. But, most people joining the Bitcoin bandwagon are doing so because of what is known as FOMO (fear of missing out).
FOMO makes people want to jump on the BTC bandwagon without thinking much about the current price. Often, this results in a smaller gain for the investor because the price is bloated, and at the end of the day, the gain on even an investment of $4,000 might not be more than $100-$300.
But, with bitgert BRISE, there is a greater opportunity to get an ROI as high as 60% in just a month. This is a great opportunity, but it won’t last forever, so take action now.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.