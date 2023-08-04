Polygon (MATIC) and Litecoin (LTC) Lose Ground: This Coin Rises as a Leading Investment

Polygon’s (MATIC) and Litecoin’s (LTC) July price performance has been mostly bearish. Furthermore, Litecoin’s (LTC) forthcoming halving event increases its chances of continuing on its downtrend. Likewise, Polygon’s (MATIC) seems to be heavily steeped in its downtrend. Together, both altcoins do not come close to VC Spectra’s (SPCT) impeccably bullish performance since its presale debut.
Polygon (MATIC) Experience Price Rejection
The weekly timeframe analysis of Polygon (MATIC) offers a bleak picture as a result of its recent price rejection from the horizontal $0.80 resistance zone. On July 16, 2023, the price of Polygon (MATIC) fell below $0.80 and traded at $0.79. Polygon (MATIC) has plummeted even more, to $0.68 at the time of writing.
Despite Polygon’s (MATIC) bearish price performance, Polygon (MATIC) has been expanding its network reach, especially with the Polygon zkEVM launch approaching.
Binance announced earlier today the completion of STEPN’s (GMT) integration on the Polygon (MATIC) network. STEPN (GMT) is a health and fitness application that pays users for moving. STEPN (GMT) can now be deposited or withdrawn on the Polygon (MATIC) network. Perhaps this use case will have a positive impact on Polygon’s (MATIC) price.
Litecoin (LTC) Shows Pessimistic Outlook For July
The much-anticipated Litecoin (LTC) Halving event, set for August 2, will see block rewards for miners slashed in half, from 12.5 Litecoin (LTC) to 6.25 Litecoin (LTC). Historical price statistics from 2015 to 2019 demonstrate that Litecoin’s (LTC) price usually declines when a Halving event approaches. However, on-chain data implies that things might be different this year.
Litecoin’s (LTC) price chart has a bearish outlook for July. Litecoin (LTC) lost its $112 price level, as it fell from $112.86 on July 3, 2023, to $93.30 on July 10, 2023, a 17% decline in just 7 days. Litecoin’s (LTC) price further continued on its downward price trajectory, dropping to $93.11 at the time of writing.
Despite its unfavorable market perception, Litecoin (LTC) has seen a significant increase in user engagement this month. Data shows that Litecoin’s (LTC) Daily Active Addresses increased by 37% from 221,000 on July 20 to around 303,000 active users on July 26.
Litecoin’s (LTC) halving event may end up having a bullish impact on the altcoin’s value, costing its price to increase alongside its active addresses! I guess we’ll find out soon.
VC Spectra (SPCT) Offers Lucrative Investment Options
VC Spectra (SPCT) is a new decentralized hedge fund that provides several advantages to investors. VC Spectra (SPCT) amazing passive income opportunity is built on trustworthy and transparent blockchain technology. VC Spectra (SPCT) uses algorithmic and systematic trading strategies that help it make informed investment decisions to ensure maximum profits and minimize risk.
The platform pays out monthly dividends and buybacks from investment gains. VC Spectra (SPCT) also gives investors access to ICOs in private/seed sale stages, as well as voting rights, so they can have a say on how their funds are used.
Another exciting feature of VC Spectra (SPCT) is its ongoing public presale. VC Spectra (SPCT) public presale is currently in Stage 2, selling at $0.011 per SPCT token. VC Spectra (SPCT) was able to raise $2.4 million from its private presale and has sold 125 million tokens in Stage 1 of its public presale. Stage 1 ending made a 37.5% ROI for early investors as the price moved from its initial selling price of $0.008 to $0.011.
Stage 2 of VC Spectra (SPCT) is soon coming to an end, and, with it, a 127.27% ROI, as the price is set to increase to $0.025 in Stage 3! The platform aims to hit $0.08 per token by the end of its presale. This guarantees a 627% ROI for its current price.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.