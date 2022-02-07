Metaverse Crypto Coin Nakamoto Games Price Up 26% Amid Partnership With AcknoLedger

Metaverse crypto coins have been performing exceptionally well this week, with many seeing double-digit percent price gains. Today, one of the top-performing Metaverse crypto coins is Nakamoto Games, gaining over 27% in price. Let’s look at Nakamoto Games and its token NAKA and see why the price is rising.
What Is Nakamoto Games (NAKA)?
Launching in October 2021, Nakamoto Games is a gaming platform building an ecosystem around play-to-earn blockchain games. Nakamoto Games wants to introduce a versatile blockchain-based gaming platform acting as a one-stop-shop for the latest play-to-earn crypto games.
The project’s vision is to act as a gateway to many blockchain-based games, similar to how the App Store and the Google Play Store act as platforms for various mobile games.
Nakamoto Games is built on the Polygon Network, enabling high throughput and low-fee transactions perfect for Metaverse crypto coins and games. The games on the platform will be developed with the Unity game engine, and the blockchain smart contracts will be deployed in Solidity.
Users can check out the Nakamoto Games platform, which features several games. To start playing, users must create an account on the platform.
NAKA is the native token to the platform used for transactions, in-game assets and activities, and much more.
You can purchase NAKA on KuCoin, MEXC, Uniswap, and QuickSwap.
Why Is NAKA Price Rising?
In recent news, Nakamoto Games announced on Twitter their partnership with AcknoLedger, which provides advanced indexing and searching technology for NFTs across Web3 and Metaverse applications.
Nakamoto Games is partnering with @acknoledger. AcknoLedger provides cutting-edge indexing and searching technology for #NFTs across the vast #Web3 and #metaverse space. $NAKA users will be able to easily search for the NFTs they demand. #play2earn #gaming https://t.co/Owud4gGDL8
— Nakamoto.Games (@NakamotoGames) February 3, 2022
The recent partnership means NAKA users will be able to search for an NFT of their choice easily.
The recent announcement comes amid Nakamoto Games’ launch of their ecosystem marketplace, which enables users to search and trade assets tied to their suite of gaming options.
In addition, Nakamoto Games also announced a referral system and a chat feature launched on February 4th. The recent additions will increase engagement on the platform and create incentives for participating in their ecosystem.
It’s refreshing to see Metaverse crypto coins like Nakamoto Games building features on their products, rather than continuously promising developments in the future with no Minimum Viable Product.
The recent developments and updates are a significant reason for NAKA’s recent price hike of over 29% today and over 43% in the past seven days.
NAKA is currently trading at $0.599 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4 million. Its market cap is $11 million, with a circulating supply of 18.5 million NAKA.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!