It’s Time for Fall Cleaning: Here’s the Best Way to Declutter Your Home

Most people understand the concept of spring cleaning, but for most households, decluttering once a year just isn’t enough. Even if you’ve already done a round of spring cleaning this year, as the seasons turn, it can benefit you to participate in fall cleaning.
What exactly is fall cleaning? How can it profit your household? And what’s the best way to approach it?
The Basics of Fall Cleaning
Let’s start with the basics of fall cleaning. Fall cleaning is much like spring cleaning; the idea is to get rid of unnecessary and no longer wanted possessions in your house, and while you’re at it, conduct some cleaning tasks like wiping behind appliances, deep cleaning your carpets, and more.
As an end result, you’ll benefit in several ways:
- More space. Getting rid of unnecessary clutter will give you more space. You’ll have more freedom to move around in your house, more space to store important items, and the ability to show off the true square footage of your home if you’re readying it for sale.
- Less stress. Did you know that clutter can actually make you feel stressed? It’s true. Decluttering your home can reduce stress for you and your other family members almost immediately.
- Extra money. If you’re willing to sell some of your old possessions, you might be able to make some extra money with fall cleaning. Hosting a garage sale or selling your unwanted items online could net you some extra cash.
- A cleaner house. Deep cleaning your home also has benefits, improving the hygiene of your home and making it more attractive to potential buyers and guests alike.
- Bonding time. If you treat fall cleaning as a family job, this could be an excellent opportunity to bond with one another – even if your cleaning tasks aren’t particularly pleasant.
How to Get the Most Out of Fall Cleaning
These are some of the best ways to get the most out of fall cleaning:
- Rent a dumpster. If you have a lot to go through, or if you’re interested in tackling a big job like cleaning out the basement or garage, consider renting a dumpster. Renting a dumpster is relatively easy, and once it’s on your property, you’ll have a convenient way to get rid of most of your extra items. This is especially valuable if you’ve gone through any recent renovations, and you have a lot of bulk items to get rid of.
- Make a list of goals and priorities. Before you start, make a list of goals and priorities. Is there a certain number of rooms you’d like to get through? What would you like the home to look like at the end of your session? Are there certain things that can wait for another season?
- Create a system of organization. Make a plan for how you’re going to organize things. For most people, fall cleaning is easier if you sort items into different categories, such as “keep,” “maybe keep,” “donate,” and “trash.” Once you have this system in place, follow it as consistently as possible. This will make your cleaning tasks more straightforward and make your decisions easier at the same time.
- Invest in protective equipment. Depending on the depth of your cleaning, you may want to invest in protective equipment. A pair of resistant gloves, a pair of goggles, and a mask can protect you from some of the chemical agents you use when cleaning – as well as dust and debris you encounter along the way.
- Get everyone in the house involved. If you’re living with a family, or if you have roommates, get everyone in the house involved. Cleaning and decluttering an entire house by yourself is a monumental feat and not something the average person wants to put themselves through. But four people working together can make light work of this task. Give each person specific assignments, so they know what their responsibilities are and motivate them to do their best.
- Start with one room. Fall cleaning can be intimidating when you’re starting a massive project, but everything looks much easier if you’re willing to start with one room. Pick out an easy room so you can start building momentum.
- Take frequent breaks. Housework and fall cleaning isn’t as rigorous as a full workout, but they still count as a form of physical exercise. If you push yourself too far, you’ll end up sore, stressed, and tired. Take frequent breaks to avoid this.
Not all homes require fall cleaning, especially if you proactively take care of your clutter. But if you haven’t cleaned or decluttered your house in a long time, you should follow these steps so you can enjoy the benefits of a cleaner, more spacious home.