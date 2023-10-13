Here Are Three Affordable Altcoins Worth Considering: Dogecoin, XLM, And BTCS

With increasing speculations of an altseason on the horizon, analysts suggest Dogecoin (DOGE), Stellar (XLM), and Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) are three affordable altcoins worth considering.
Is XLM a good investment?
Stellar Lumens (XLM) presents itself as a compelling investment choice. With its mission to provide seamless cross-border transactions and financial services to the unbanked or underbanked populations, XLM stands out as a cryptocurrency with a clear real-world use case. The Stellar network’s efficient and low-cost transaction processing, combined with its partnerships with major financial institutions and companies, adds to its credibility. Furthermore, XLM’s blockchain technology boasts a secure and decentralized structure, aligning with the principles of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. As the global demand for accessible and affordable financial services continues to grow, Stellar Lumens’ potential to bridge the gap in this space makes it a noteworthy addition to any investment portfolio.
Will Dogecoin go up?
The outlook for Dogecoin (DOGE) appears optimistic, with several compelling factors suggesting a potential upward trajectory. One notable strength is its robust and dedicated community of supporters who have played a pivotal role in its resilience and ongoing relevance in the cryptocurrency landscape. Additionally, Dogecoin’s low transaction fees make it an attractive option for mainstream adoption as cryptocurrencies continue to gain traction. Moreover, continued endorsements from influential personalities, most notably Elon Musk, could potentially pave the way for increased adoption and value. In this regard, there’s been increasing speculation that Dogecoin (DOGE) will find use in Musk’s X (former Twitter).
Bitcoin Spark
Bitcoin Spark is the latest Bitcoin hard fork. As such, it shares some similarities with Bitcoin (BTC), including a limited supply of 21 million coins. However, unlike many other forks, which are essentially clones of their antecedent networks, Bitcoin Spark distinguishes itself with many unique features and technologies aimed at introducing a new era of digital transactions.
The Bitcoin Spark blockchain can process many transactions per second at fast speeds and with minimal fees due to its high individual block transaction capacity, short block time, and extensive nodes. The blockchain further stands out by supporting smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps) through a multi-layered infrastructure that accommodates various high-level and low-level programming languages, ensuring both scalability and diversity in its ecosystem.
Additionally, Bitcoin Spark uses its proprietary consensus mechanism, the Proof-of-Process (PoP), which rewards users for confirming blocks and contributing their processing power. Notably, the PoP exponentially reduces rewards per additional processing power, ensuring a more equitable distribution. This, coupled with the extensive node network, makes room for numerous validators. In fact, Bitcoin Spark’s development team plans to provide a user-friendly and secure network validation application compatible with Windows, Linux, Mac OS, iOS, and Android, allowing a wide range of users to participate in network validation.
The processing power contributed by validators will be harnessed by the network’s clients for remote computing. The clients will pay for the service in BTCS, effectively converting otherwise idle computing power into a valuable income source as validators will receive 97% of the revenue generated. Network validators will also receive newly minted BTCS and transaction fees from confirmed blocks, positioning the Proof-of-Process as an effective cross between Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
Furthermore, Bitcoin Spark will incorporate unobtrusive advertising spaces within its application and blockchain explorer, with community-based oversight to maintain credibility. Advertisers will be required to pay with BTCS, and 50% of the advertising revenue, alongside additional incentives for monitoring the ads, will be distributed among network participants.
The Bitcoin Spark Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is currently in Phase 7 of 10, with BTCS selling at $3 and investors receiving a 7% bonus, among other benefits. The ICO has received massive investments so far, and the project’s team has taken proactive steps to ensure the security of the investors’ assets.
BTCS will launch at $10, denoting an increase of more than 350%. Several factors suggest the crypto will go up, including its limited supply of 21 million, low market capitalization, innovative technology, real-world applicability, and growing community.
Conclusion
In the midst of growing anticipation of an altseason, Dogecoin (DOGE), Stellar (XLM), and Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) merit a closer look for investors seeking promising opportunities in the cryptocurrency market.
For more information on Bitcoin Spark:
Website: https://bitcoinspark.org/
Buy BTCS: https://network.bitcoinspark.org/register
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash