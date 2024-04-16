Ethereum Sees 6% Surge As Whales Return Amid ETF Approvals

In a significant uptick, the price of Ethereum ($ETH) has surged by 6% in the past 24 hours, reflecting renewed investor interest and market optimism.
Following the approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF applications in Hong Kong, AI Bot’s analysis on Spotonchain has identified the return of 8 whales who had previously profited from ETH.
Shortly after Hong Kong approved spot #Bitcoin and #Ethereum ETF applications, our AI Bot detected 8 whales who had previously earned from $ETH returning to buy $ETH on-chain.
Together, they spent a total of $31.88M in $USDT and $USDC to purchase 9,787 $ETH at an average price… pic.twitter.com/u8dHuwxNBr
— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) April 15, 2024
These whales collectively invested $31.88 million in USDT and USDC to acquire 9,787 ETH at an average price of approximately $3,257 over the past few hours, indicating a bullish sentiment among large investors.
Adding to the intrigue, a wallet associated with Matrixport has withdrawn 16,300 ETH ($51.1 million) from Binance.
A wallet related to #Matrixport withdrew 16,300 $ETH($51.1M) from #Binance again 20 mins ago.
This wallet has frequently withdrawn $ETH from exchanges since Mar 29, withdrawing a total of 67,286 $ETH($228.33M) at an average price of $3,393.5.https://t.co/R43ImnYb5H pic.twitter.com/qmmzAxHzCV
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 15, 2024
Notably, this wallet has been consistently withdrawing ETH from exchanges since March 29, with total withdrawals amounting to 67,286 ETH ($228.33 million) at an average price of $3,393.5, suggesting a strategic accumulation strategy.
Ethereum Whales Take Charge Of The Dip, Accumulating Massive ETH Tokens
In a separate development, another whale has reportedly capitalized on the market downturn by accumulating 1,000 ETH ($3.15 million) from Binance at opportune levels.
This whale accumulated 1,000 $ETH($3.15M) from #Binance at the bottom again, accumulating 8,300 $ETH($25.12M) after the market dropped.https://t.co/ZXrwpz1g6D pic.twitter.com/bONUrSKbyl
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 15, 2024
This accumulation brings their total ETH holdings to 8,300 ($25.12 million), demonstrating a proactive approach to capitalizing on market fluctuations.
The influx of whales returning to the ETH market, coupled with the bullish momentum following the ETF approvals, has injected renewed optimism into the Ethereum ecosystem. As the market continues to evolve, observers will closely monitor the activities of large investors and regulatory developments to gauge the trajectory of Ethereum and the broader cryptocurrency market.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: nexusplexus/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch