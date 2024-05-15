Bullish Re-awakening On The Cards For NEAR Protocol and Book Of Meme, As Kangamoon Sets New ATH
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has displayed major bullishness on the charts following its latest partnership with Nayms, and at this rate could reach new heights not only in 2024 but beyond. Alongside it, a major meme coin Book of Meme (BOME) has been surging upwards on the charts, and with this green-zone momentum, it’s primed to beat most of the competition. However, the highest price-increase happened with KangaMoon (KANG) which has reached a new all-time high, as it saw a climb by 400%. We will go over the on-chart performance for all three of these cryptos to determine which one can climb the most in 2024. By the end, we will determine which out of these three is the best cryptocurrency to buy today.
NEAR Protocol Price Up 327% YTD – Price to Reach Above $10 in 2024
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) experienced a year-to-date (YTD) climb of 327%, and could soon reach far more growth due to the ever-evolving ecosystem and partnerships. Just recently, Nayms partnered with the NEAR Foundation, to support the underwriting platform and enable a novel approach to smart contracts while bridging insurance. Moreover, the NEAR Protocol crypto could be positively affected by this partnership as in the past month alone it’s up 31.1%. According to the NEAR Protocol price prediction it can end 2024 at a value of $10.08.
Book of Meme Crypto up 1,924.2% in Two Months – Can It Surge Further?
Book of Meme (BOME) is also displaying a major level of upwards momentum on the chart as it’s up 1,924.2% in the past two months. The Book of Meme price is up 25% in a single month as-well, fueled by major bullishness.
The RSI and MACD data of the Book of Meme crypto is now bullish, indicating further growth opportunities especially if it captures the attention of crypto whales. Based on the Book of Meme price prediction, the crypto can end Q4 of 2024 at $0.0159.
KangaMoon (KANG) Positioned as a P2E Industry Leader
KangaMoon (KANG) positions itself as a disruptive force within the meme coin space and the burgeoning Play-to-Earn (P2E) market, as seen from its recent 400% price upswing and rapidly-growing user-base that currently exceeds 20,000 people. Moreover, the presale has secured over $6.6 million in funding, with projections of it reaching $8 million by the end of the month fueled by strong trader demand, positioning it as a great cryptocurrency to buy.
The KANG token transcends the limitations of purely speculative meme cousin through offering long-term utility. This is achieved through the strategic integration of the KANG token as the in-game currency for the upcoming P2E game. As a result, it fosters a solid economy and drives sustained demand for the token. The project introduces an innovative Social-Fi model as-well, which incentivizes social media engagement through pre-launch distribution of KANG tokens based on activity.
This proactive approach has cultivated a thriving community that’s actively engaged with the project’s features and updates. Following the completion of Stage 5 of the presale, the team has launched a limited-time bonus round. The token spiked from $0.005 to $0.025, and at launch can surge by 100x based on analyst projections, making KANG the best cryptocurrency to buy today.
Summary
There has been a bullish re-awakening in the market as both NEAR Protocol and Book of Meme have displayed major bullishness. However, alongside them the KangaMoon token has seen a major upswing, and with its unique P2E elements and Social-Fi features it is set to dominate the charts in 2024 and beyond, making it a solid cryptocurrency to buy.
Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!
Website: https://Kangamoon.com/
Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.