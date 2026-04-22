GSR Debuts $BESO ETF On Nasdaq As An Actively Managed Crypto Basket Indicating A Shift In Multi Asset Investment Strategies

GSR has formally entered the ETF market with their first ETF, $BESO, which is listed on NASDAQ.
This shift is a powerful step intentionally for the company long recognized as a leading market maker and liquidity provider in the digital asset ecosystem. The $BESO launch also represents a shift for GSR as they build on their established role in backend infrastructure to one that is more visible and retail facing in the world of institutional asset management.
As announced by the company itself, the ETF called GSR Crypto Core3 Basket ETF is actively managed and designed to provide exposure to three of the largest cryptocurrencies, namely Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.
Today we’re launching BESO, the GSR Crypto Core3 ETF. $BESO is live on Nasdaq as the premiere U.S. ETF offering exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana with staking yields and a dynamic allocation strategy. pic.twitter.com/zk9XemshcJ
— GSR (@GSR_io) April 22, 2026
The fund opens with a management fee of 1%, making it a competitive player in the fast-growing crypto ETF arena, and providing an alternative option to existing single-asset spot ETFs.
$BESO ETF Targets Core Crypto Assets Using Active Strategy
The $BESO ETF utilizes a basket approach rather than the conventional single-asset tracking of other crypto ETFs, generally focused on Bitcoin. The Fund aims to provide investors with diversified exposure in a single instrument across the three leading blockchain ecosystems.
Actively managed, the ETF is free from the constraints of static index composition that might have held it back with public investors and can be more responsive through portfolio to allocation changes. This flexibility enables fund managers to respond to changing market conditions, rebalance portfolios and capitalize on upside potential throughout the entire crypto ecosystem.
At the forefront of the fund’s mandate is what GSR calls the Core3 assets: Bitcoin as a store of value choice, Ethereum as the base layer platform for decentralized applications and Solana as a high-speed blockchain suitable for scalable solutions.
This tri-asset composition also mirrors a trend in the industry, where investors are placing greater value on diversified exposure to deodorize concentration risk associated with single-asset positions.
Analysts Note Fast Growth Potential For Basket ETFs
According to a report by market analysts, basket-style ETFs are among the fastest-growing for crypto investment products. For example, James Seyffart has seen that active & passive basket ETFs are on track to be one of the highest growth buckets in the near flock.
Seyffart stressed that investment vehicles like $BESO cater to investors wanting easier exposure to a broad basket of assets while avoiding the difficulties of trading and managing individual positions in each asset.
NEW: @GSR_io is launching their first ETF! Ticker is $BESO. Its actively managed and will invest across Bitcoin, Ethereum & Solana. Fee is 1%. pic.twitter.com/Gr1n8KAVpq
— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) April 22, 2026
He also added that the ETF aims to provide returns in excess of an index composed of equal amounts of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. It serves as the baseline in this index; the aim of this active management strategy is to produce alpha by modulating allocations tactically.
This strategy resonates with the trend towards investment instruments that mix features of diversification and professional management of portfolio.
Strategic Shift Signals Changing Crypto Landscape for Investors
GSR’s foray into ETF issuance demonstrates a much broader shift within the crypto space. Traditionally, firms have been involved in trading, liquidity provision or infrastructure to create revenue streams and have started exploring the asset side of their business for additional revenue growth and a wider group of potential investors. GSR positions itself at the intersection of institutional finance and retail access through $BESO.
The ETF structure allows traditional investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through traditional brokerage accounts and eliminates the need for direct custody or management of digital wallets. It also helps respond to increasing demand for investment products that are well regulated so as to connect between traditional financial markets and decentralized ecosystems. With the regulatory frameworks becoming clear in major jurisdictions, many more firms are likely to follow suit with new offerings of financial instruments based on digital assets.
Maintain An Edge Through Active Management And Diversification
A hallmark of the BESO ETF is its active management type. Although many existing crypto ETFs are passively managed, tracking the price movements of a single asset, BESO is aimed at achieving outperformance through active allocation.
The fund offers a tactical edge, with its ability to reweight among Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana in volatile markets. For example, the portfolio can lean in the direction of assets showing positive momentum or limit exposure to weaker areas.
Further, the basket design forms a natural hedge against concentration risk and investors get comparatively limited exposure to any individual security versus single-asset funds.
The result is a 1% management fee that represents a higher level of portfolio oversight and flexibility, positioning BESO tactically as more of a ‘top-shelf’ alternative to simpler passive products.
Market Watches $BESO Signals New Era For Crypto ETFs
The debut of the BESO ETF comes at a moment that is seeing a quickly maturing crypto ETF segment. After spot Bitcoin ETFs are approved and Ethereum products continue gaining traction, multi-asset funds could be the next frontier just waiting to be seized.
GSR’s entry is an acknowledgement of both the growing institutional confidence in long-term crypto survival as a market and the sophistication of investor demand. With this layering of diversification, active management and institutional-grade infrastructure the firm foresees a future where crypto-investment products are as complex and diverse as their traditional market counterparts.
In turn, as adoption goes mainstream basket ETFs like BESO may play an integral role in determining how investors enter the digital assets arena and add exposure, by offering a managed, diversified, and easy-entry product that brings users into the ecosystem (in this case via weather hedges) interactively.
For now, the focus is on how the ETF will measure up against its benchmark, and whether it can deliver on its promise to beat a simple equal-weighted index. If successful here, a new kind of crypto investment vehicle might be established that’s more flexible, strategically managed and open to wider participation.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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