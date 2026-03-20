Morgan Stanley Moves Closer To Spot Bitcoin ETF Launch

Morgan Stanley is edging further into the crypto space after filing a second amended S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its proposed spot Bitcoin ETF.
From the filing, the product, called the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust, is expected to trade under the ticker MSBT on NYSE Arca, assuming it gets the green light.
It’s another sign that big traditional players are getting more comfortable with Bitcoin exposure. That said, this doesn’t mean approval is guaranteed. Still, it does put Morgan Stanley in a position where it could become the first major U.S. bank to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF directly under its own name.
That part stands out. In the past, banks have mostly stayed behind the scenes or used indirect routes. This feels a bit more direct.
Filing Details Reveal Early Structure And Strategy
The updated S-1 gives a bit more insight into how the ETF might actually work.
According to the document, the fund is set to launch with a basket size of 10,000 shares, alongside an initial seed of 50,000 shares. That seed is expected to bring in around $1 million.
It’s not a huge number compared to other ETF launches, but that’s not really the point here. Early seed capital is usually more about testing things, making sure everything runs smoothly before scaling up.
One small detail that caught attention is that Morgan Stanley reportedly bought two shares on March 9. It sounds minor, but moves like that are often part of pre-launch checks and internal processes.
Put together, these details suggest the bank isn’t just exploring anymore. It looks like they’re actually getting ready, at least on the operational side.
🚨 CRYPTO: MORGAN STANLEY MOVES CLOSER TO BECOMING THE FIRST MAJOR U.S. BANK TO LAUNCH ITS OWN SPOT $BTC ETF
Second amended S-1 filed by @MorganStanley today. Ticker: MSBT. Listing: NYSE Arca. @coinbase as prime broker. BNY Mellon handling cash custody and administration.… pic.twitter.com/OKaz6qr7oK
— BSCN (@BSCNews) March 20, 2026
Institutional Infrastructure Signals Serious Intent
Looking beyond the structure, the partners involved also say a lot.
Coinbase is set to act as the prime broker, which basically means handling Bitcoin transactions and helping with liquidity. On the other side, BNY Mellon will take care of cash custody and administrative duties.
This mix is becoming pretty common, crypto-native firms working alongside traditional financial institutions. It helps cover both sides: technical capability and regulatory comfort.
Coinbase, in particular, has been showing up more and more in ETF-related roles lately. And BNY Mellon’s involvement adds a layer of trust, especially for more conservative investors.
Altogether, it’s a setup that looks designed to meet regulatory expectations while still functioning efficiently in the crypto environment.
A First For Major U.S. Banks
What really makes this interesting is who’s behind it.
Morgan Stanley isn’t doing this through a side entity or some indirect structure. It’s putting its own name on the ETF. That’s a big shift.
So far, no major U.S. bank has done that. Firms like BlackRock have taken the lead in spot Bitcoin ETFs, but they operate primarily as asset managers, not traditional banks.
Morgan Stanley stepping in like this could change things a bit.
The bank already has a strong grip on wealth management, with access to a huge client base. If this ETF gets approved, it could open the door for more traditional investors to gain Bitcoin exposure without leaving the systems they’re used to.
That distribution network might end up being just as important as the product itself.
Approval Still Uncertain But Momentum Builds
Of course, there’s still the question of approval.
The SEC has been cautious when it comes to crypto, especially with spot Bitcoin products. Even though things have started to shift recently, nothing is ever certain in this process.
That said, filing a second amended S-1 usually means there’s ongoing back-and-forth with regulators. It’s part of the process, and it generally signals progress.
Each revision tends to address concerns, whether it’s about custody, market risks, or investor protection.
So while this isn’t the finish line, it does suggest that things are moving forward, even if slowly.
Why This Move Could Reshape Bitcoin Access
If it does get approved, the impact could be bigger than it seems at first glance.
This wouldn’t just be another Bitcoin ETF entering the market. It would represent a major bank stepping directly into the space, not just supporting it from the sidelines.
For investors, that could make access to Bitcoin feel more familiar, more in line with traditional finance.
For the market itself, it could bring in more liquidity and potentially more confidence from institutional players.
And more broadly, it’s another sign that the gap between traditional finance and crypto is getting smaller.
Morgan Stanley isn’t the only one moving in this direction, but its approach stands out. It’s less about testing the waters now and more about positioning for what comes next.
Whether MSBT gets approved soon or not, it’s clear that things are shifting, and probably not slowing down anytime soon.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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