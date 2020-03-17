California Goes on Lockdown to Prevent Spreading the Novel Coronavirus

Everyone in the United States keeps close tabs on the novel coronavirus outbreak. In California, the situation isn’t looking good, and harsh measures are being introduced.
With over 300 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in California, new measures appear more than warranted.
California Prepares for the Novel Coronavirus Peak
To date, over 8,300 tests have been conducted in the state.
That is still a relatively small amount, given how many people live in the state.
Curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus has become the number one priority.
In California, bars, nightclubs, pubs and wineries will be closed indefinitely.
Furthermore, restaurants will need to limit customers to half capacity of the venue at all times.
There is also a partnership with Verily Life Sciences to create an online portal regarding COVID-19.
Schools across California will also close down.
So far, over 500 districts have confirmed they will take this particular course of action.
It is a solution that is found in other countries as well.
In doing so, over 4 million students will have to stay at home for the foreseeable future.
Santa Clara County has been hit the hardest in California, with 114 confirmed cases.
Los Angeles, San Francisco Country, and Contra Costa Country all note over 25 confirmed novel coronavirus cases as well at this time.