Crypto

CAKE Hits Over $2.30 After 60% Monthly Gain: What’s Driving the 93% Volume Surge?

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Will Izuchukwu

Editor

Updated

CAKE Hits Over $2.30 After 60% Monthly Gain: What’s Driving the 93% Volume Surge?
Key Takeaways
  • CAKE is trading at $2.30 with an $872.62M market cap and $2.27B TVL, driven by a 93.73% daily volume spike and a strict 36-month net-deflationary streak that has burned over 52.7M tokens.
  • PancakeSwap has surpassed 200 million total users and leads the tokenized equity market, capturing 41.4% of daily bStocks volume alongside capital-efficiency gains from its Shared Inventory Hook.
  • Despite strong metrics and active promotional engagement, potential risks include reliance on sustained demand over supply deflation, regulatory uncertainty surrounding tokenized equities, and high exposure to BNB Chain sentiment.

AI-assisted summary, reviewed by The Merkle editors.

Reflecting the protocol's fundamental milestones, CAKE is displaying strong bullish momentum across key market metrics.

CAKE is currently trading at $2.30, representing a 60.32% gain over the past month. This upward price trajectory is accompanied by a dramatic surge in trading activity, with 24-hour volume spiking 93.73% to $48.13 million. The rally pushes CAKE’s market capitalization to $872.62 million against a Total Value Locked (TVL) of $2.27 billion (giving a market cap to TVL ratio of 0.3839). With circulating supply standing at 379.28 million CAKE out of a 400 million max cap, the combination of a 36-month net-deflationary burn regime and expanding liquidity pool utilization continues to tighten available supply while driving daily volume.

CAKE Hits Over $2.30 After 60% Monthly Gain: What’s Driving the 93% Volume Surge?

CAKE doesn't usually make headlines the way a fresh L2 or an AI-agent token does. No rebrand, no flashy raise, just a DEX with a bunny mascot that's been around since 2020. But scroll through PancakeSwap's own official X account this month and a very different picture shows up, one of a protocol quietly stacking milestones while most of the market is looking elsewhere. Here's the bull case, straight from the source.

200 Million Users, No Slowdown

This week's ecosystem update from @PancakeSwap confirms the platform has crossed 200,000,000 total users across crypto trading, tokenized stocks and ETFs, memecoins, and commodities. That's a cumulative number built over five-plus years, but the pace it's arriving at matters more than the headline figure, this isn't a protocol coasting on 2021-era hype, it's one still adding users at scale in year six.

Three Years, Zero Missed Months

The same update flags a genuinely rare tokenomics streak: $CAKE just hit three full years of net deflation, 36 straight months of burning more tokens than were minted. Every single month, without exception, since the burn program started. The official June 2026 CAKE Burn Report breaks down exactly how this works mechanically, swap fees, perpetual trading fees, lottery and NFT market revenue all funneling into buybacks-and-burns and puts the cumulative total at over 52.7 million CAKE permanently removed from supply as of that report alone. You can track the running total yourself on PancakeSwap's own Burn Dashboard, no secondhand numbers required.

CAKE Hits Over $2.30 After 60% Monthly Gain: What’s Driving the 93% Volume Surge?

Supply shrinking every month for three straight years, while user count keeps climbing, is the kind of tokenomics story that's hard to manufacture.

#1 Venue for Tokenized Stocks

PancakeSwap's official account also reports it's now capturing the largest share of bStocks volume onchain, in the last 24 hours alone, PancakeSwap's v2 and v3 pools handled over 41.4% of all bStocks trading volume, nearly double the next-largest venue, making it the #1 destination for tokenized names like $SPYB, $QQQB, and $NVDAB. You can browse the live tokenized-asset lineup yourself on PancakeSwap's Stock Terminal. Tokenized equities are one of the few crypto narratives that institutions are actually comfortable engaging with right now, and PancakeSwap isn't watching from the sidelines, it's leading the category.

CAKE Hits Over $2.30 After 60% Monthly Gain: What’s Driving the 93% Volume Surge?

The Shared Inventory Hook Is Already Paying Off

PancakeSwap also published a live case study on its newer Shared Inventory Hook, part of the PancakeSwap Infinity hooks system: on that system, CRCLB is earning a 90.4% effective APR versus 65.3% on a classical V3 pool, same asset, same pool, but one shared balance doing the work that used to take ten. That's a real, measurable capital-efficiency gain for liquidity providers on tokenized real-world assets, not a promise on a roadmap slide.

CAKE Hits Over $2.30 After 60% Monthly Gain: What’s Driving the 93% Volume Surge?

Even the Gamified Stuff Is Driving Engagement

It's a small thing next to burn streaks and user counts, but worth noting: PancakeSwap's official account is actively running its "PancakeSwap Stock Terminal" promo right now, a daily clue-based game with over $2,400 in prizes tied to guessing mystery tokenized stocks. It's a minor detail, but it signals a team still actively building retention mechanics on top of a maturing product, not just letting the DEX run on autopilot.

Where This Thesis Can Break

None of this is a promise, and it's worth sitting with the other side before getting swept up:

  • A 36-month burn streak is a mechanism, not a demand signal. Supply shrinking doesn't force price up if demand stays flat, deflationary tokenomics support a bull case, they don't guarantee one.
  • Tokenized equities sit in a genuinely unsettled regulatory space. Products like bStocks operate in a legal gray zone in a lot of jurisdictions, and how regulators eventually treat this category is still an open question.
  • CAKE remains closely tied to BNB Chain and Binance-ecosystem sentiment, for better or worse, it isn't an isolated bet on PancakeSwap's own execution.
  • A three-year streak ending eventually wouldn't be shocking. Read PancakeSwap's monthly reports as they land rather than assuming the pattern is permanent.

This article is not a substitute for your own research, and it isn't financial advice.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services. 

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

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