Trust Wallet Admits Meme Trading Weakness, Plans Major Upgrades In 2-3 Weeks

Trust Wallet did the opposite of most wallets this week by publicly admitting a weak spot in its product, rather than quietly patching things and letting the changelog speak for itself; reading through the admission, I found myself nodding along more than I expected to.

Nine years of building a genuinely solid crypto wallet, and the team is openly saying meme trading has been the one area where it's fallen behind. What struck me most wasn't the confession itself, it's that the fixes being promised are exactly the features competitors have already turned into their core selling point.

What Trust Wallet Is Actually Admitting

In a message shared by a Trust Wallet team member, the company laid out its weak spot in plain terms: "TrustWallet is solid for crypto, except meme trading. We admit it. We're determined to fix it."

The post lists five specific upgrades coming over the next two to three weeks, unified pricing data so quotes stop varying across different pages, a 5x faster price refresh rate, lower trading fees with a separate announcement to follow, a revamped Market and Search experience built around more intent-based discovery, and a cleaner, more readable transaction history.

What I appreciate about this list is how unglamorous it is. None of these are flashy new features, they're fixes to things that should have already worked well. As the post itself put it, "I know these sound basic. That's what it is." That kind of candor is rare in crypto marketing, where most companies would rather announce a splashy new integration than admit the search tab has been underperforming.

Why Meme Trading Punishes A Slow Wallet

To understand why these five fixes actually matter, it helps to think about what meme coin trading demands from a wallet that, say, long-term holding simply doesn't. Meme tokens can move 30%, 50%, sometimes hundreds of percent within minutes of launching, and a huge share of the profit in that environment comes down to how fast and how accurately a trader can see a real price and execute against it. A wallet quoting inconsistent prices across different pages isn't just an annoyance in that context, it's the difference between catching a token early and getting a stale, misleading number that leads to a bad entry. Same with refresh speed, five seconds might sound trivial until you're watching a token spike and your app is still showing last quarter's price.

Discovery matters just as much. Meme trading is fundamentally a game of finding the right token before the crowd does, and a Market tab that surfaces genuinely relevant, intent-based results is worth more to an active trader than almost any other single feature a wallet can offer.

How Phantom Built Its Reputation Around This Exact Problem

This is where the comparison gets genuinely interesting, because the features Trust Wallet is racing to fix are the same ones Phantom built its entire meme-trading reputation around. Phantom's Explore tab surfaces trending tokens in real time, letting users see what other Phantom traders are actively buying without leaving the app, and its swap feature applies a flat, predictable fee, typically around 0.85% regardless of trade size, which makes cost easy to reason about mid-trade. Phantom has also leaned hard into deeper trading infrastructure, launching Phantom Perps through a Hyperliquid integration and building out Phantom Terminal, a more advanced desktop trading interface with pro-grade charting for serious, high-frequency traders. For Solana-native meme trading specifically, Phantom has functioned less like a wallet with a swap feature bolted on and more like a dedicated trading terminal that happens to also store your keys.

Where MetaMask And Multi-Chain Wallets Stand On Meme Trading

MetaMask tells a slightly different story, one that's less about specialized meme-trading tools and more about breadth. Its built-in swap feature charges a service fee of roughly 0.875%, aggregating quotes across multiple decentralized exchanges and market makers to find competitive routes, and its Gas Station feature lets users pay network fees using the token they're swapping into rather than needing separate ETH on hand for gas, a genuinely useful convenience for anyone hopping between meme tokens without wanting to constantly top up a separate gas balance. But MetaMask's Discover tab has traditionally leaned more toward NFTs and general dApp browsing than dedicated, real-time meme coin trending, and heavier traders often end up routing larger trades through a DEX directly rather than relying on MetaMask's in-app swap for anything beyond convenience.

Multi-chain competitors like Bitget Wallet have carved out their own angle here too, building a dedicated in-app Meme section that tracks trending tokens across more than 100 supported networks, aggregating swap pricing automatically to find the best available rate whether a trader is rotating capital between Solana, Base, or Ethereum meme ecosystems. That kind of built-in, cross-chain meme discovery is precisely the category Trust Wallet's revamped Market and Search tabs will need to genuinely compete with once they ship.

Why This Race Actually Matters For Everyday Traders

I don't think this story is really about which wallet wins some abstract feature competition. It's about the fact that meme trading has become mainstream enough that it's no longer an edge case wallets can afford to treat as an afterthought. When a wallet with Trust Wallet's scale, nine years old and used by a genuinely enormous base of everyday crypto holders, openly admits its meme trading experience has lagged behind dedicated competitors, that's a signal about where user expectations have actually landed, not just a product roadmap update.

What I find most telling is the tone of the admission itself: "I'm still amazed by how many users and supporters stick with Trust Wallet even though we know it's not perfect across every feature." That's an unusually honest thing for a company to say publicly, and it suggests Trust Wallet understands something important, loyalty built on trust and security can only carry a product so far if the actual trading experience keeps sending users elsewhere for the thing they increasingly want to do most.

What To Watch For Over The Next Few Weeks

If Trust Wallet actually ships all five of these upgrades within its stated two-to-three-week window, unified pricing, faster refresh, lower fees, better discovery, and cleaner transaction history, it would meaningfully close the gap with Phantom and Bitget Wallet on the features that matter most for active meme trading, without giving up the broader multi-chain support and long-standing trust Trust Wallet has built over nearly a decade. Whether the execution actually matches the promise is the real question worth watching, since "faster" and "unified" are the kind of claims that are easy to announce and considerably harder to deliver evenly across a wallet used by millions of people on wildly different devices and networks.

For now, what stands out most to me isn't the roadmap itself, it's that a wallet this established felt the need to say the quiet part out loud. In a market where meme trading increasingly drives daily engagement, admitting you've been behind on it isn't a weakness. It's an acknowledgment of where the competition for attention has actually moved.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

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