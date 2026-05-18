ZachXBT, a well-known on-chain forensic investigator, is ramping up his efforts against alleged price market manipulation and will be using personal funds to hunt down what he calls ‘systemic abuse’ perpetrated by many trading platforms.
Recently, he announced the launch of a $10K bounty for information about the capital gains team at the Hong Kong-based market maker Heisenberg Gurus (HSBG) which has fueled fierce discussion within crypto.
Made public on his social media portals, the ransom is presented as a narrowly tailored investigation but also part of a larger project to put pressure on non-transparent trading practices. HSBG has been linked to various suspicious trading activities, such as that of manipulating $RIVER token contracts, ZachXBT said.
His entire statement was released here, ZachXBT bounty announcement this reflects a growing frustration from independent analysts who claim centralized platforms have lost the ability to prevent wrongdoing from happening.
Allegations Linking HSBG To Omnibus Market Manipulation
At the heart of the controversy is Heisenberg Guru (HSBG), a predominately Asian crypto exchange market maker. ZachXBT claims that the presence of this entity goes much further in creating price inconsistencies about an allegedly unfair operation on various centralized exchanges (CEXs).
He highlights the episode surrounding the $RIVER token, wherein trading activity associated with HSBG has been observed to reflect characteristics consistent with coordinated manipulation. While no formal accusation or regulatory authority has been taken yet these claims only add pressure to the increasing concerns about potential dark functions of market makers.
ZachXBT’s method is a case study in a new form of decentralized oversight, using blockchain’s built-in transparency to hold the biggest trading firms accountable.
Core Members Of The Operation Referred to By Name
HSBG core members, identified as Sion and Chao in ZachXBT’s findings Beyond the fact that they are publicly named (though little public information has been released about their exact roles), this conveys a narrowly focused investigation, moving from widespread allegations to identifying specific actors within the organization.
In exposing HSBG with these figures, ZachXBT amplifies the severity and potency of this bounty, illustrating that the investigation into Union is not in its infancy but rather at a stage where material data has been sourced.
However, it should be noted that these are still unverified allegations at this stage. However, naming certain individuals can incentivize insiders or whistleblowers who may have the information you need.
Insider Evidence From Chats And Contracts Are Bounty Targets
In order to take his investigation one step further, ZachXBT details the type of evidence which qualifies for the bounty reward. HSBG, he argues, will need credible insider documentation to back up the charges.
Qualifying materials included chat logs, contracts and internal messaging, anything providing direct visibility into a concert involving trade strategies or wash tactics.
It relies on requests for submissions made discreetly in direct messages on the platform X, which was formerly Twitter, leaving space for potential whistleblowers. This method reduces the threshold for insiders who may fear exposure to be detrimental due to legal or professional repercussions.
Through the provision of monetary rewards to anyone who provides winning leads, ZachXBT successfully executes a crowdsourcing strategy for investigations by engaging crypto communities as direct participants in exposing improper conduct.
Asian Exchanges Criticized for Inaction
In addition to the charges against HSBG, ZachXBT uses this opportunity to issue a more general indictment of centralized exchanges, especially those based in Asia. Platform providers like Bitget, Binance and Gate have allowed dodgy market makers to trade without being monitored according to his claims.
These active MMs on Bitget, Binance, Gate, etc are a cancer to the industry and must be exposed since Asia CEXs continue to turn a blind eye on them.
Happy to allocate my personal funds to the bounty to incentivize any whistleblowers.
— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) May 18, 2026
He goes so far as to call active market makers a “cancer to the industry,” underlining how strongly he feels about this topic. According to ZachXBT, these exchanges prioritizing liquidity and trading volume over proper market integrity ignored manipulative practices.
That critique leans into a broader debate in the crypto space about liquidity provisioning versus ethical trading behavior in this realm. Although market makers are needed to ensure the fluidity of a market, their actions sometimes come between legitimate strategy and manipulation.
ZachXBT in context: His posture underscores growing pressure for heightened scrutiny as the crypto industry pursues wider institutional buy-in.
The bounty program epitomizes a wider movement within the cryptoworld, where independent sleuths are stepping in to advise on regulatory gaps or enforce exchanges. Experts such as ZachXBT have built their reputations by whitewashing scams, following dirty money and tracking suspicious on-chain activities.
This decentralized model of accountability is powerfully underpinned by the transparency of the blockchain paired with community collaboration. ZachXBT incentivizes whistleblowers, broadening the scope and scale of independent investigations.
And it could also mean that the method raises uncomfortable questions about process, and whether evidence can truly be examined in advance when allegations have only been made publicly rather than through a legal framework. Although it provides important information, the bounty comes with a large burden of responsibility on both the party that carries out the study and those that contribute.
High Stakes For Market Transparency in Crypto
ZachXBT’s $10,000 bounty also therefore represents a far moment in the continued fight for accountability from those within the industry. He raises fears that have only been growing under the surface by calling out a particular market maker and scolding exchanges for their lack of action.
It is the start of an initiative, but it is unclear if it will lead to hard evidence or larger reforms. One thing is certain, though: pressure is building against centralized exchanges and market makers.
This, in turn, highlights the increasing demand for accountability from both regulators and from within the community itself as a crypto market matures.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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