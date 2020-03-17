Why trade crypto with brokerage companies?

There are many factors to take into account when conducting online trading. Chief among them are security and reliability – you need to be able to trust your provider of trading services that they will do their part and protect your data and your profit at the same time. If you’re into cryptocurrency trading, crypto exchanges are probably the first places that come to your mind, but you should also consider signing up with a proven brokerage company. For one thing, they can offer you a more diverse array of assets to trade, something that can be intriguing if you’re not that deep into crypto territory. Allow me to explain.
What can online brokers offer?
Brokerage companies offer all kinds of trading services. They started popping up everywhere a few years back during the boom of binary options, but later they switched to CFDs and some eventually started adding cryptocurrencies into the mix. Those that have thrived now have years of experience in the trading industry under their belt and have proven themselves to the public, meaning they have enough trading volume to sustain them, so it’s not likely they will go under any time soon. As mentioned in the first paragraph, the chances are they have a diverse offer which includes cryptocurrencies at this point. So, if trading the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Ripple and other big names is enough for you, you may want to give them a try.
Licenses and regulation
Furthermore, brokerage companies are subject to some fairly strict financial regulation, especially in Europe. But apart from that, there are many other features beneficial to traders that have to be included in the offer. This IQ Option Scam Test can show you exactly what to expect from a broker that is widely regarded to be at the very top of the trading industry. Fully licensed, with its own excellent and technologically very advanced trading platform, IQ Option provides a wonderful trading experience and has literally millions of clients all over the world. Therefore, they must be doing something right, right? Not to mention that they put a lot of emphasis on customer support and try to make sure all your questions are answered right away. So, if you’re thinking about a change of scenery when it comes to your trading activities, consider signing up with a broker.
Conclusion
If you’re the kind of person who’s only interested in the most famous cryptocurrencies, checking out a brokerage company could be the right move for you. You can start trading with a variety of assets there, and some (like the aforementioned IQ Option) allow you to open an account with just a few dollars. That way, you can ease your way into the world of online trading without a big risk and easily see it that’s something you could be doing for a longer period. Good and famous brokers provide plenty of intriguing opportunities, so why not give them a try?