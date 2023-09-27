Why THORChain, Tradecurve Markets, The Graph Are Leading the Future of DeFi

The BNB Smart Chain recently launched on top of THORChain (RUNE). Moreover, The Graph (GRT) team announced the latest community event. They will discuss CIP among DappCon Berlin and enhance community engagement. In addition, Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) will enable anyone with high leverage, starting at 500:1. They can get amplified profit opportunities as a result.
Summary
- THORChain to surge to $1.19 as its maximum point
- The Graph can spike in value to $0.14 by the end of Q4, 2023
- Tradecurve Markets projected to grow by 4,000% at launch
>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<
The Graph (GRT) Hosts Latest Community Talk Event
The Graph (GRT) recently announced their latest community event. In it, they will go over the latest Integration process. Moreover, the team will go over DappCon Berlin and ETHAccra. In addition, The Graph community engagement rate can spike because of this, and the value of the GRT crypto can shift.
Recently, The Graph crypto traded between $0.082883 and $0.092482. In the past week, The Graph saw a price increase of 5.8%. Moreover, analysts are bullish on its future and predict that it can engage in a rally. Based on The Graph price prediction, the cryptocurrency can climb to $0.14 by the end of the year.
>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<
THORChain (RUNE) Ecosystem Expands
THORChain (RUNE) has been in the green zone based on its recent on-chart performance. With the expansion of its ecosystem and different integrations, THORChain is in a position where it can turn toa bullish rally.
During the past week, THORChain traded between $1.64 and $1.97. During the past week, the THORChain cryptocurrency increased by 9%. Moreover, it saw a price increase of 14% during the past week. Now, analysts are bullish and believe that if it passes the $2 price barrier, it can reach new heights. According to the THORChain price prediction, the crypto can reach $1.19 by the end of the year.
Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) to Introduce High Leverage for Amplified Profit Opportunities
Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) will combine the best elements of CEXs and DEXs to provide a single platform that will adhere to the needs of any trader. It will introduce high leverage starting at 500:1 and a VIP account system.
Moreover, users can utilize AI-driven trading bots. Unlike most CEXs, on top of Tradecurve Markets, anyone can create an account using just their email. Then, they can deposit crypto and use it as collateral whenever they engage in the trading process.
🟢Exciting news
The #TradeCurve Demo Platform is NOW LIVE!
Dive in, explore, and experience the future of trading. We value your insights – sign up, give it a whirl, and share your feedback with us.
Let's shape the future together! 👉🏽https://t.co/nuKSMkeh21#Cryptotrading pic.twitter.com/HuMKbBeI7D
— Tradecurve (@Tradecurveapp) September 11, 2023
There is currently a demo platform available for users to test out. TCRV is at Stage 5 of its presale. During this time, it trades at $0.025. At Stage 6, it will increase to $0.03 in value. In addition, the presale has raised $6.1 million out of the anticipated $12 million.
Analysts say the cryptocurrency is projected to surge by 4,000% at launch. Based on the roadmap, the team will also begin development on a Beta Application for iOS and Android devices. In addition, they will list the token on Tier-1 exchanges and the Uniswap DEX.
For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:
Website: https://tradecurvemarkets.com/
Buy presale: https://app.tradecurvemarkets.com/sign-up
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.