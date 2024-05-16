BlockDAG’s Dashboard Upgrade: $14.7M Polygon Sell-Off, GRT Surge

BlockDAG’s Dashboard Upgrade Sets New Transparency Standard, Influencing Over Polygon News & GRT’s 11.04% Price Surge
While Polygon (MATIC) news reveals a bearish trend with whales dumping $14.7 million worth of MATIC, and The Graph (GRT) price shows a promising 11.04% surge, BlockDAG’s latest dashboard upgrade is setting a new standard in the crypto world.
With its advanced mining capabilities and user-friendly rigs, BlockDAG simplifies the mining process and maximizes profitability. As BlockDAG continues to innovate and outperform its competitors, it is becoming the best crypto app for investors seeking significant returns.
Polygon (MATIC) News: Investor Confidence Wavers Amid $14.7M Sell-Off
Recently, investor confidence in Polygon (MATIC) has been wavering. Large investors have been unloading their MATIC holdings, leading to a significant bearish trend. Over the past week, addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million MATIC sold more than 21 million tokens, resulting in a $14.7 million sell-off.
This selling spree has driven MATIC’s price down to a three-month low, with current prices hovering between $0.65 and $0.75. Retail investors are also refraining from activities, causing transaction volumes to plummet from $77 million to $21 million. The bearish sentiment persists unless there is renewed interest and activity among Polygon holders, potentially pushing the price below $0.60.
The Graph (GRT) Price: 11.04% Surge Signals Positive Momentum
The Graph (GRT) has seen a positive surge, with its price increasing by 11.04%, currently trading at $0.3029. This upward momentum is fueled by traders’ optimism regarding a potential breakout above the crucial resistance level of $0.325. Breaking this resistance could propel GRT towards $0.50, marking a significant gain.
The recent surge in AI-related cryptocurrencies, such as GRT, has attracted interest, indicating potential further price increases for GRT. GRT must stay above the key support level of $0.234 to maintain this bullish momentum.
Unveiling BlockDAG’s Mining Capabilities
BlockDAG’s latest dashboard upgrade reaffirms its commitment to transparency, showcasing significant investor interest and participation. The enhanced dashboard provides users with unparalleled insights into blockchain activities, empowering informed decision-making and fostering trust within the crypto community. This upgrade highlights BlockDAG’s dedication to creating a reliable and user-centric platform.
Additionally, BlockDAG is making headlines with its user-friendly mining solutions and the efficiency of its mining rigs. The BlockDAG X1 mobile application democratizes crypto mining, allowing individuals to mine up to 20 BDAG coins daily using their smartphones. This approach promotes accessibility and provides a passive income stream, making crypto mining more inclusive for newcomers.
BlockDAG offers the X10, X30, and X100 miners for seasoned miners, each tailored for different mining capacities. The BlockDAG X100 miner stands out with its impressive hash rate of 2 TH/s and efficient energy consumption of 1800W. Designed for professional miners, it enables users to earn up to 2,000 BDAG daily. Thanks to its use of the SHA-256 algorithm, the X100 also supports mining for Bitcoin and Kaspa, offering versatility and robust performance.
Final Verdict
With its advanced ASIC technology, the BlockDAG X100 miner optimizes the mining process while maintaining energy efficiency. Its design includes enhanced heat dissipation and reliable Ethernet connectivity, ensuring stable and efficient operation. For those looking to scale their mining activities, the X100 provides an ideal solution, combining high performance with user-friendly features.
BlockDAG’s innovative dashboard upgrade and efficient mining rigs set it apart from Polygon (MATIC) and The Graph (GRT). With unmatched transparency and user-friendly mining solutions, BlockDAG is becoming the best crypto app for investors.
The X100 miner’s high profitability and advanced features offer significant returns, making BlockDAG a top choice for those looking to capitalize on the crypto market.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.