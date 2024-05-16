Akash Network And Worldcoin Lead Market Momentum: Is This New DeFi Coin Set To Soar 1,000%?

The crypto market is always evolving, with new projects constantly emerging. A project currently excelling in terms of growth metrics is DTX Exchange (DTX). This new presale coin is proving to be a strong competitor to Akash Network (AKT) and Worldcoin (WLD), two established altcoins. What makes DTX tick? Let’s find out!
TLDR
- Akash Network (AKT) could end Q2 2024 trading between $7,46 and $8.64
- Worldcoin (WLD) could hit the $8 price level soon.
- DTX Exchange (DTX) early investors poised for a 1,000% gain post-launch.
Akash Network (AKT) Korean Listing Boosts Its Activity And Price
Akash Network (AKT) showcased outstanding performance in 2024 compared to similar projects. In addition, there was a 52% increase in its price, from $4.48 at the beginning of Q2 2024 to $6.82 in the last week of April. Consequently, AKT’s market capitalization grew from $1 billion to $1.2 billion over the same period.
Furthermore, Akash Network’s (AKT) inclusion into the South Korean exchange Upbit on 23 April 2024 could have contributed to the subsequent rise. The listing also boosted AKT’s social media engagement. Despite experiencing a decline from its previous highs, there is reason to be optimistic about Akash Network’s (AKT) future based on technical analysis.
Additionally, experts anticipate that positive investor sentiment may push AKT’s price targets for the end of Q2 2024 to between $7.46 and $8.64. However, should the price dip below $6.48 by the end of May, a correction may occur, resulting in a potential decline to the $4 range before the end of Q2.
Moreover, Akash Network (AKT) has experienced a 2,495.65% yearly growth from $0.23 to $5.97, adding to the solid positive sentiment surrounding it. The remarkable increase highlights the increasing popularity of the altcoin.
Worldcoin (WLD) Veers Off Its All-Time Level With Analysts Anticipating a Rebound Soon
Worldcoin (WLD), once a top-performing AI-based altcoin, is currently experiencing a decline. The altcoin reached a record high of $11.82 in the second week of March 2024, but the situation is different today for WLD. At the start of the second quarter of 2024, WLD experienced a significant drop, reaching a low of $7.38, representing a decline of 37.6% from its previous peak in March.
Given the decline in Worldcoin’s (WLD) trading price, sentiment has shifted towards a more negative outlook, resulting in a decrease in investor interest and confidence.
Nonetheless, the current bearish trend may be short-lived. In the event of a support retest, there is potential for the price to surge beyond the $8 level by the end of May 2024.
DTX Exchange (DTX) Continues With Its Token Demand in Stage 2 of Its Presale
DTX Exchange (DTX) is a promising presale token gaining traction in the market, surpassing well-known altcoins like Akash Network and Worldcoin. Efficient, flexible, and forward-thinking, the hybrid exchange seamlessly integrates the strengths of centralized and decentralized exchanges.
In addition, the ICO platform ensures the safety and security of its users and prioritizes privacy, as evident in its KYC policy. Traders on DTX Exchange (DTX) can maximize their profits by trading over 120K assets in a single platform.
DTX Exchange (DTX) utilizes the power of the Ethereum blockchain technology to offer its users a smooth trading experience, made even better with an impressive average execution speed of 0.04 seconds. The project’s increasing popularity is demonstrated by the remarkable performance of its token presale, which successfully raised 100K in just two days.
The widespread adoption of DTX tokens is a critical factor that has led numerous analysts to forecast substantial returns of over 1,000% of the initial investment of $0.02. The ongoing token presale is currently in Stage 2, priced at $0.04, making it a highly accessible option for investors seeking to minimize short-term investment risks while keeping their long-term goals in mind.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.