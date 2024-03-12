Why Is Everyone Rushing to Buy Bitgert Coin? The Shocking Truth Revealed! 

Bitgert has seen an impressive increase of 46.39% in the last 24 hours. And 152% in the last month!
Investors are looking to jump in at any given moment, but the question is, should you be making this bet too?
Bitgert is in a strong position for a bullish setup, potentially able to break major resistance R1 due to recent volume.
The returns have outpaced the market returns so far and the project has an amazing community supporting it. With a price increase of 95.40% in the last 7 days, Bitgert (BRISE) is outperforming the global cryptocurrency market which is up by 11.80%.
Should you be rushing to buy Bitgert coin too?
Bitgert coin has a maximum supply of 1 quadrillion and a total supply of 427 trillion. The coin’s distribution is as follows:
- 50% — Initial Burn
- 38% — Liquidity
- 7% — Future Development and Marketing
- 5% — Developer Team
38.31% of this supply is already in circulation. It is currently trading on 17 exchanges.
Robust tokenomics is one of the foundations of a successful crypto project or blockchain. Any token with an unlimited supply will ultimately suffer from inflation, and prices will decline as supply overpowers demand. The simple rule of supply and demand applies here, too.
Ethereum has a deflationary model for its token, Ether. All the gas fees get burned over time. As supply decreases against increasing demand, it leads to a jump in prices. This simple deflationary mechanism in any tokenomics can help a token attain formidable prices in the future.
The burn mechanism used by the project will continue to trim down Bitgert token’s supply, With Bitgert’s supply fixed at 1 quadrillion BRISE, the token will continue witnessing price rise as the ecosystem gathers greater adoption.
Bitgert has seen a 500% increase in web traffic and increased activity in the chain.
The current price of Bitgert coin is $0.0000003555 with an increase of 46.39% in the last 24 hours. And 152% in the last month!
The latest tip is that 224,496,518.80 $BRISE (~$69.37) has been transferred to dead wallet.
The remarkable pump of over 90% in the last week is a testament to the bull run Bitgert is setting itself up for.
Conclusion
Bitgert is one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the layer-1 space. It offers up to 100,000 TPS at a near zero gas fee. The blockchain is highly scalable, secure, and reliant. It is home to some great DeFi and NFT projects on the Layer-1 scene.
Experts predict the altcoin market will witness a huge pump as Bitcoin reaches its ATH. The Bitgert token, led by market momentum and Bitgert’s burn increase, is set to witness a massive price surge to $0.0001!
To know more about Bitgert, Visit https://bitgert.com
Buy Bitgert coin from the below exchanges now!
- Buy on Kucoin – BRISE/USDT
- Buy on Gate.io – BRISE/USDT
- Buy on MEXC – BRISE/USDT
- Buy on Pancakeswap
- Buy on Uniswap
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.