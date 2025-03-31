Whale Faces Massive Losses on $TRUMP, But a Key Token Unlock Event Looms

In the world of cryptocurrencies, large holders of digital assets—known as whales—can exert a tremendous influence over the market.
Their buying and selling activities often cause huge price movements, and their strategies can give us a good idea of how the overall market feels about a given token. Recently, one such whale has shot into the limelight after a big sell-off of $TRUMP tokens—which resulted in a pretty massive loss, as the whale had been loaning some of those tokens out—to a bunch of smaller token holders. As the $TRUMP market continues to navigate turbulent waters, a key unlock event is fast approaching—with the potential to impact the token’s price and market behavior.
The Whale’s $TRUMP Trades and Losses
An astonishing 743,947 $TRUMP tokens, valued at a staggering $7.92 million, were recently sold by a whale at a price of $10.66 per token. However, this was not a win for the whale—far from it. This sale marked another loss on an already extensive record of losses for the whale on $TRUMP trades.
After an initial foray into trading where it made a profitable entry into the market, the whale’s losses began to mount. Subsequent trades went south. Each sale of $TRUMP tokens that the whale made after the first resulted in a loss. In fact, the only trade that brought in any money at all was the first one. Add it all up and you get a staggering total: $15.7 million lost on a token that has been moving up and down like a yo-yo.
Whales, as big players in the market, can drive price fluctuations that are considerable, and selling off close to $8 million worth of $TRUMP is a prime example of how their actions can ripple through the market. A sale that big could have, and likely did, push the token’s price down right when it was trying to crawl back up to where it had recently been before the whale started selling. It certainly didn’t help.
April 18th Token Unlock: A Turning Point?
Although the sell-off by the whales may have induced some short-lived volatility, another factor will soon affect the market: April 18 is the day that $TRUMP tokens will start to be released. On that day, 4% of the tokens will come free and be available for trading. At the current price of $10.66 per token, that 4% works out to $476 million.
Already, the unlocking of just 4% of the total supply has raised concerns among market participants, as it could dramatically increase the token’s circulating supply and exert additional pressure on the price. The sheer volume of unlocked tokens, coupled with the high current valuation, means that this event could have far-reaching implications for the $TRUMP token and its market behavior.
In context, the unlocked tokens worth $476 million constitute about 20% of the total market cap of $TRUMP at its current price. You don’t have to be a finance major to recognize that such a large release of tokens into the market might not be a good thing for the price. And as Unlocked Token puts it, any dip caused by the large-scale sale of unlocked tokens could trigger a further price decline if investors who just now received the tokens panic and start selling.
It’s also worth noting that the timing of the unlocking event is critical. If the market is already in a state of bearish sentiment, as it appears to be in the wake of the whale’s substantial losses, the unlocking could exacerbate the downward pressure on the price of $TRUMP. Conversely, if the market has a positive outlook on the token or if there are strategic buyers ready to absorb the unlocked tokens, the impact could be less severe.
The Market’s Reaction: What to Expect
The upcoming unlock event adds extra uncertainty to the already volatile $TRUMP. We have seen large holders unloading their tokens right after unlock events in the past, and that could certainly happen here too. If it does, what will it mean for the short-term direction of $TRUMP?
The whale’s sell-off may be an expression of changing market sentiment, perhaps even of some impending bearishness. If the whale had been merely liquidating for other reasons, you would expect some relatively unimportant (or even positive) developments in the altcoin space that would give you confidence to invest in altcoins. But we don’t have that. We just have the whale being unhappy and taking some friends with him.
Token unlocks aren’t always disastrous for a coin’s price. Sometimes, the market sees them coming and prices them in ahead of time, with little or no movement when the unlocking actually happens. But if the unlocking is unexpected, the price could drop for a dramatically bearish effect.
Conclusion: A Critical Juncture for $TRUMP
The $TRUMP token is now at a key moment, with a big unlock coming soon. A whale’s recent sell-off—in which he or she took a big loss—dramatizes just how risky and volatile trading $TRUMP can be. With 4% of the total supply soon to hit the market—which some are characterizing as an “unlock event” that could have major repercussions for the token’s price—it’s worth taking a look at what the token is and how it works.
For investors in $TRUMP or those thinking about entering its market, the next week is likely to hold great significance. The whale’s losses underline the danger of trading in supercharged assets. In what should be a good week for the broader market, $TRUMP will not only have to confront the threat of the unlock but will also have to engage in what UMD calls a “resilience test” in order to try and keep the price from capitulating.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!