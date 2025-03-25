Viral “Morning Routine” Video Sparks Unprecedented Surge for $ROUTINE Token on Solana

A fitness video shared by the prominent influencer @tipsformenx has taken the internet by storm, bringing in an eye-popping 632 million views on X.
The clip—whose tortuous, yet somehow charming, din of a “morning workout routine” doesn’t quite fit the “kickboxer in a bathtub” genre of the influencer’s previous videos—seems to have struck a chord with viewers. But more than just a moment of goofing off in front of the camera, the video has prompted a serious discussion in the world of cryptocurrency. It has inspired creators to launch a new token, the $ROUTINE, on the Solana blockchain.
The $ROUTINE token is intimately connected to the fitness trend. In a matter of days, it has vault into the community’s consciousness, flexing at an 11 million and some change market cap and a “gains” in the trading department that has it recording an unprecedented 30 million in crypto’s “trading room” in a 24-hour period. That last figure is particularly worth noting because it signals pay dirt for Solana. The price of 30 million isn’t just a fitness price; it could be a price signal sent out to indicate that the Solana blockchain is a serious player. In a matter of hours, pay dirt turned into a boundary-breaking Solana price flex.
How a Viral Trend Became a Crypto Sensation
The link between social media trends and the cryptocurrency market is well established, but the $ROUTINE token’s launch and rapid ascent have taken this to a new level. In a video shared by @tipsformenx, which accumulated millions of views in very short order, a fitness buff is seen working through a highly kinetic morning routine that promises to energize and center anyone who performs it. The routine—filmed in a body shop with some very concise editing, going from one of the moves to another with almost no transition—looked like part of a vigorous workout, not the kind of thing a person might do with any expectation that it would help the next hour or two unfold in a smooth and productive way. But then again, this absurdly charming clip was apparently so successful on a number of different metrics that it was shared and reshared endlessly over a number of social media platforms.
Like many viral trends, the video itself was only the beginning of the excitement. This moment was seized, and the next step was launched: in late October 2021, right after the evening rush of the MorniMinute routine, a token called $ROUTINE made its debut on the Solana blockchain. Solana pays poets with its native token, $SOL, which is what makes important performance markers (like speed and low transaction costs) possible. Solana loves tokens, and $ROUTINE was one of its latest. Why not dock in on the healthy lifestyle vibe of the viral video with a new kind of crypto? $ROUTINE was a vehicle for crypto enthusiasts to propel themselves into fitness and far-from-empty wellness routines.
$ROUTINE, shortly after hitting the market, became the best traded token across the Solana ecosystem. It surpassed other, more veteran projects in trading interest and volume. Within 24 hours of its release, $ROUTINE saw its market cap exceed $11 million, with over $30 million in trading volume occurring in just 24 hours, making it the highest-volume token on the Solana network during that period.
There was an instant appeal among fitness enthusiasts and cryptocurrency traders alike when the token got connected to the viral “morning routine” trend. This is because the two worlds—not exactly overlapping before—now seem to be intersecting. And as they do, the $ROUTINE token is becoming a symbol of the way social media trends can effortlessly merge with new technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrency.
What Does This Mean for the Future of Trend-Based Cryptos?
The $ROUTINE token is successful. This fact is exciting for me as a writer because it marks a significant moment in the evolution of meme coins and trend-based cryptocurrencies.
In recent years, meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have made headlines for their meteoric rises, often fueled by viral content or celebrity endorsements. However, what makes $ROUTINE’s rise stand out is its direct connection to a viral fitness video. Even niche interests (like wellness and fitness) can ignite significant flames of interest in the crypto space.
One of the main messages from this occurrence is how rapidly trends can be turned into concrete actions by the market. $ROUTINE is a case study that shows just how swiftly the actions of the cryptocurrency community can translate into real monetary incentives. This also demonstrates how the average internet user is more often than not, an ignorant investment in the next “classic” bull run. This is the first evidence we’ve seen of fitness influencers and wellness advocates of this caliber using their platforms to promote a notional cryptocurrency. It’s not a leap to say that other industries, too, will follow suit, using their following to promote whatever hype is next on the cryptocurrency agenda.
In addition, if $ROUTINE becomes successful, it could pave the way for an expansion of
The Rise of $ROUTINE Token: A New Era of Social Media-Driven Crypto?
The $ROUTINE token has managed to pique the interest of both the crypto trading and fitness worlds, and it seems to be well on its way to a bright future. The token’s relatively well-established existence at this point—in terms of historical precedent in the crypto markets—gives it a semi-realistic foundation for future price appreciation suggestive of a likely path toward greater utility. So what do we make of this? That effective marketing into a clearly defined niche allows otherwise-average tokens to prosper. And that, in a world where fitness app subscriptions are raking in cash, there’s an uncanny potential for the crypto-fitness-merge that the $ROUTINE token represents.
It is yet to be determined if the $ROUTINE token has what it takes to keep the current momentum going or if it will inevitably sink into the obscurity of too many other trend-driven assets. But its much-ballyhooed rise in recent weeks has been an undeniably landmark event in the digital currency world. If it keeps riding the wave of popularity, we could see an even more pronounced trend of gym and wellness cryptocurrencies popping up, making the health-conscious crypto market even weirder.
In conclusion, the rise of $ROUTINE on Solana is a good example of how viral content can stretch beyond traditional media platforms and into the world of cryptocurrencies. With its impressive market cap and unprecedented trading volume, $ROUTINE has established itself as a unique player in the crypto space, proving that being a viral trend can have significant and, one might say, lasting impacts on emerging markets like blockchain technology. If anything, the intersection of social media and crypto continues to trend upward. Projects like $ROUTINE are pioneers of a new era of digital assets that are driven by trends.
