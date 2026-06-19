Ventuals Winds Down HIP-3 DEX, vHYPE Withdrawals Now Live For All Holders

Ventuals has fully wound down its HIP-3 DEX, and vHYPE withdrawals are now open. The platform processed its entire withdrawal queue, roughly 380,775 HYPE, at approximately 10am ET today.
Anyone who already had a withdrawal queued before today got swept into this same batch automatically.
For holders, the math is straightforward. Withdrawals become claimable 7.5 days after processing, the standard 7-day Hyperliquid native unstaking period, plus a 12-hour cooldown on top. That puts the claim window at 10pm ET on June 26 for anyone included in today’s batch. Going forward, new withdrawal requests get processed once every 24 hours, also at 10am ET.
Ventuals is telling every vHYPE holder still sitting on a position to go ahead and initiate withdrawal now. The platform says 100% of holders will get their HYPE back 1:1, plus whatever native staking yield accrued since they deposited.
What Actually Happened To The Hip-3 Dex
Ventuals built its HIP-3 DEX on Hyperliquid, and that DEX is now done. Wound down completely, with the wind-down process having reached its final stage today: clearing out the withdrawal queue that had built up. ~380,775 HYPE moved through that queue in a single batch this morning.
This wasn’t a partial shutdown or a pause. The language here is final, fully wound down. For anyone who had capital sitting in vHYPE, the relevant question now isn’t whether the platform is closing, it’s just how fast they can get their HYPE back and whether anything was lost in the process.
Nothing was. Ventuals is committing to a full 1:1 return on HYPE for every holder, with staking yield included. No haircuts, no partial returns, no fine print carving out exceptions. For a DEX wind-down, that’s a clean outcome.
How The Withdrawal Timeline Actually Works
The mechanics matter here because the delay isn’t arbitrary. Hyperliquid’s native unstaking period runs 7 days on its own, that’s baked into how staking works on the underlying chain, not something Ventuals added. On top of that, there’s a 12-hour cooldown specific to this withdrawal process, bringing the total to 7.5 days from processing to claim.
For today’s batch, that lands the claim date at 10pm ET on June 26. Anyone who had a withdrawal request in before today didn’t need to do anything extra, it rode along in this same batch, on the same timeline.
From here forward, the system runs on a daily cycle. New withdrawal requests get swept into a batch once every 24 hours, at 10am ET each day. Miss today’s batch, and the next one picks it up tomorrow at the same time, same 7.5-day clock starting from whenever that batch processes.
Why Ventuals Is Pushing Holders To Withdraw Now
The platform isn’t being subtle about the recommendation. Every vHYPE holder still holding a position is being told to initiate withdrawal. That’s a direct ask, not a passive mention buried in a longer update.
Part of the reasoning is simple: the DEX is gone. There’s no upside to leaving HYPE parked in a product that’s no longer operating. The only outcome from waiting is a later claim date, since the 7.5-day clock only starts once a withdrawal actually gets processed.
The other part of the message is reassurance. Ventuals is making clear there’s no risk in waiting versus acting now in terms of the amount returned, every holder gets the same 1:1 return regardless of when they withdraw. The push to act now is about closing things out cleanly, not about any kind of first-come, first-served cutoff on the return itself.
The Fee Structure That Backed Vhype From The Start
One detail in Ventuals’ announcement is worth sitting with on its own: the platform says it never earned a single fee on vHYPE, going back to inception. No deposit fees. No withdrawal fees. No cut taken from the native HYPE staking yield depositors were earning the entire time they held the token.
That’s a notable claim for a DeFi product to make, especially one that’s now winding down. Plenty of platforms build in some kind of fee structure, even a small one, to fund operations or generate revenue alongside the core product. Ventuals apparently didn’t, and is highlighting that explicitly as it closes the book on vHYPE.
For holders, this explains part of why the withdrawal terms are clean. There’s no fee balance to settle, no deferred cut to account for before HYPE goes back to depositors. What came in is what goes back out, plus the yield that accrued natively the whole time.
What This Wind-Down Says About The Hip-3 Experiment
HIP-3 DEXs represent a specific kind of bet within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, third-party teams building their own trading venues on top of Hyperliquid’s infrastructure. Ventuals was one of those bets, and this wind-down marks the end of that particular attempt.
A clean wind-down with full returns and no fees extracted is a reasonable outcome for a product that didn’t continue. It’s a different story than a DEX collapsing under bad debt or freezing withdrawals while holders wait and wonder. Ventuals appears to have managed an orderly exit, returning exactly what holders put in, plus yield, on a published and predictable timeline.
For the broader Hyperliquid ecosystem, this is the kind of outcome that matters for trust in future HIP-3 launches. Builders trying new DEXs on top of Hyperliquid’s infrastructure will fail sometimes, that’s the nature of experimentation. How those failures get handled, cleanly or messily, shapes whether users are willing to deposit into the next attempt.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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