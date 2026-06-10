Pyth Network Launches 24/7 Price Indices for U.S. Equities, Oil, and Metals

Pyth Network just solved one of the most persistent structural problems in crypto derivatives markets, and it did it with partners that carry serious institutional weight.
The oracle network has launched Pyth Indices, a set of proprietary 24/7 price indexes covering U.S. equities, oil, gold, silver, and thematic baskets and the products are not just announced. They are already live and powering real trading across Coinbase, Kraken, dYdX, and Nado. PYTH is up 5% on the news.
The Problem Pyth Indices was Built to Solve
Pyth Network laid out the core thesis with unusual clarity. Traditional markets close overnight and on weekends. Crypto markets never do.
🧨 BREAKING: Introducing Pyth Indices.
Proprietary 24/7 indices across U.S. equities, oil, metals, and thematic baskets co-developed with @MarketVector.
Launched in collaboration with include @coinbase, @krakenfx, @nadoHQ, and @dYdX. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6X70WLQG1r
— Pyth Network 🔮 (@PythNetwork) June 10, 2026
That gap has been one of the most awkward structural mismatches in the space for years, perpetual exchanges, prediction markets, and tokenised stock platforms run around the clock, but the price infrastructure they need to reference has consistently lagged behind. When U.S. equity markets close on Friday afternoon and do not reopen until Monday morning, what price does a crypto derivatives platform use to settle a Tesla perp at 3am on Saturday?
Until now, the answer has been a patchwork of imperfect workarounds. Pyth Indices closes that gap with continuous pricing sourced from institutional publishers and the most liquid venues, running twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The trading was already there. The reliable price reference was not. That is no longer the case.
What is Actually Live and What Each Index Covers
The launch covers a meaningful range of traditional asset classes. On the commodities side, WTI and Brent crude oil are live. Metals coverage includes gold and silver. The U.S. equities list spans some of the most actively traded names in crypto derivatives markets, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Intel, Robinhood, MicroStrategy, and Circle. Each of these carries significant interest from crypto-native traders who want exposure to tech and AI narratives without leaving the on-chain environment.
Beyond single-asset indexes, Pyth has also launched thematic basket indexes developed in partnership with MarketVector: AI10, Defense10, China10, and Tech100. These baskets let platforms offer exposure to curated macro themes rather than individual equities, which is a meaningful product expansion for derivatives venues trying to attract traders who think in terms of sector rotation rather than single-name bets. Every index has a published methodology and is available for licensing, giving any platform in the ecosystem a path to building products on top of the infrastructure.
MarketVector Brings $100 Billion in Index-Tracking Credibility
The partnership behind the thematic baskets is not a minor detail. MarketVector Indexes is a VanEck subsidiary with more than $100 billion tracking its indices globally. VanEck is also the issuer of a Bitcoin ETF, which means this is not a traditional finance firm that has stumbled into crypto, it is one that has been deliberately building its presence in the space while maintaining the institutional methodology standards that regulated markets require.
Co-developing the thematic basket indexes with MarketVector gives Pyth Indices a layer of credibility that pure crypto-native index products cannot easily replicate. When an exchange needs to argue to institutional clients or regulators that its pricing methodology is robust and independently verified, pointing to a co-development with a firm that has $100 billion in tracked assets carries weight. That pedigree matters as the line between crypto derivatives markets and traditional financial infrastructure continues to blur.
Coinbase, Kraken, dYdX, and Nado go live on day one
The launch partners are not placeholders, they are already using the indexes to power live products. Coinbase has co-developed thematic equity index futures with MarketVector, built on Pyth’s continuous pricing infrastructure. Kraken is running continuous pricing across its derivatives products using the same feed. dYdX has launched a perpetual contract priced directly on the Pyth 24/7 Oil Index. And Nado, which is building toward a unified spot, margin, and perp market under a single portfolio margin account, is bringing continuous oil pricing to its platform using Pyth Indices as the underlying data layer.
24/7 RWA markets are coming to Nado, powered by @PythNetwork oracles.
Pyth's index products will deliver robust after-hours and weekend price data for US equities and commodities, enabling continuous trading across all hours.
This unlock brings Nado one step closer to the… https://t.co/ZGP8snDjVz pic.twitter.com/1JLliiSUi7
— Nado (@nadoHQ) June 10, 2026
Nado’s team was direct about what this means for their roadmap, this integration brings them one step closer to the ultimate venue for macro exposure, with every major asset class traded around the clock under a single portfolio margin account. That vision of a unified derivatives venue covering crypto, equities, commodities, and metals without the fragmentation of traditional market hours is exactly what Pyth Indices makes technically possible. Nado is building the product layer; Pyth is supplying the price infrastructure beneath it.
What This Means for PYTH and the Broader Oracle Landscape
The 5% price move in PYTH today reflects the market’s immediate read on the launch, this is a meaningful product expansion that extends Pyth’s addressable market well beyond its existing crypto price feed business. Traditional asset derivatives on crypto platforms represent a growing segment of trading volume, and the exchanges serving that demand now have a credible, continuously available pricing solution that did not exist at this level before today.
The broader implication for the oracle landscape is significant. Chainlink has long dominated the oracle narrative in crypto, but Pyth has been building a genuine alternative through its pull-based architecture and institutional publisher model. Expanding into 24/7 traditional asset indexing with MarketVector as a co-development partner and Coinbase, Kraken, dYdX, and Nado as day-one launch partners is a statement of intent that goes beyond a product update. It is Pyth positioning itself as the price infrastructure layer for a future where the boundary between crypto and traditional finance continues to dissolve and where the exchanges that operate in that space need pricing that never sleeps.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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