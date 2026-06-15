Ventuals Shuts Down After $650M in Volume, Team Joins Another Hyperliquid Ecosystem Project

Ventuals is winding down. The platform that brought 24/7 private market exposure to pre-IPO technology companies on Hyperliquid has announced it is shutting down operations and merging its team into another project building within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
The details of that next chapter are coming soon, but the Ventuals chapter is closing now.
The announcement landed with a tone that was reflective rather than defeated. The team acknowledged the end of one leg of the journey while framing what comes next as a continuation rather than a conclusion. For a platform that raised over 500,000 HYPE, traded over $650 million in volume, and gave retail participants access to pre-IPO exposure for the first time without paperwork or fees, there is something real to reflect on before moving forward.
Ventuals froze its OpenAI and Anthropic pre-IPO markets at 24-hour averages as part of the wind-down process. All deployed HIP-3 markets will be settled and halted for trading over the next few days, with settlement mechanics designed to resolve every market fairly and responsibly. Users will get their HYPE back.
What Ventuals Was Built To Do
The idea behind Ventuals was straightforward but genuinely ambitious. The platform wanted to create 24/7 private markets that gave anyone, anywhere, exposure to the greatest private technology companies of the current era, long before those companies reached an IPO. That meant building on Hyperliquid infrastructure and creating a mechanism for retail participants to take positions on private company valuations in real time.
Before Ventuals, exposure to private companies was a privilege reserved for accredited investors, venture funds, and secondaries platforms with significant paperwork, minimum investment thresholds, management fees, and performance fees attached. The idea of a retail trader in any country getting instant execution on an OpenAI or Anthropic position, with no forms to sign and no fees to pay beyond the trade itself, was not something that existed in any accessible form.
Ventuals built that. The HIP-3 market structure on Hyperliquid gave the platform the on-chain infrastructure to create and settle synthetic exposure to private company valuations, and the community that gathered around it proved the demand was real. $650 million in trading volume does not accumulate around an idea that nobody wanted, it reflects genuine market appetite for what the platform was offering.
The Numbers Behind The Platform
500,000 HYPE raised. $650 million in trading volume. Those two figures tell the story of what Ventuals accomplished in the time it operated. The HYPE figure represents the community capital that came in through the vHYPE staking mechanism, participants putting real value behind a platform they believed in. The volume figure represents the actual trading activity that flowed through the private markets Ventuals created.
The OpenAI and Anthropic markets were among the most watched on the platform, given the profile of both companies in the current AI moment. Freezing those markets at 24-hour averages as part of the wind-down process is the settlement mechanism that ensures the final resolution is fair rather than subject to last-minute volatility. The 24-hour average approach smooths out any manipulation or thin liquidity issues that could affect individual traders disproportionately at the moment of settlement.
For market makers and traders who participated in the Ventuals ecosystem, the volume figures also validate something about the Hyperliquid infrastructure itself. $650 million in private market trading volume on a platform built using HIP-3 mechanics demonstrates that the underlying Hyperliquid stack can support genuinely novel financial product categories beyond standard perpetual futures.
How The Wind-Down Protects Users
The team has been explicit about what happens to user funds during the shutdown process. All vHYPE holders will be able to withdraw their deposited HYPE after markets are settled and halted. The return is 1:1, every HYPE deposited comes back in full, plus any accrued native staking yield earned during the period those funds were deployed.
That 1:1 return plus staking yield structure is designed to ensure that participating in Ventuals during its final period does not cost users anything beyond the opportunity cost of having their HYPE deployed. Anyone who staked vHYPE and waited through the wind-down process gets back what they put in, with the additional return from staking on top. The mechanics have been carefully considered, in the team’s words, to resolve all markets fairly and responsibly.
The settlement and halting process is happening over the next few days, giving the platform time to process market resolutions in an orderly way rather than rushing through everything simultaneously. Users on Hyperliquid who participated in Ventuals markets should watch for the official settlement confirmations on each market before expecting their withdrawal to be available, the sequence runs settlement first, then halt, then withdrawal access.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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