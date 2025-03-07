USDtb Stablecoin Now Listed on Bybit, Offering Daily Rewards and Increased Capital Efficiency

An exhilarating new development in the cryptocurrency realm has taken place: USDtb, the stablecoin that derives its worth from the Ethena ecosystem and enjoys the backing of the global investment firm BlackRock, has now been listed on the crypto exchange Bybit.
This move is a major step not only for the Ethena ecosystem but also for the entire crypto sector, as it allows more than 64 million users of the Bybit platform to gain access to USDtb and the many novel features that it offers. Even better, these users are now also able to employ USDtb as margin and collateral—dramatically improving the capital efficiency of the Bybit exchange.
Starting March 6th, 2025, Bybit users can earn as much as 5.00% APY just for holding or using USDtb across the exchange. Bybit pays this interest out every day, which is an attractive feature that tilts the growth potential of USDtb in the direction of passive income. Beyond that, Bybit now has a spot trading pair, going by the name USDtb/USDT, that charges no fees. This makes trading USDtb fairly easy, as you don’t have to worry about paying anything to the exchange for the privilege of trading on it.
USDtb’s Unique Features and Growing Adoption
USDtb serves as a stablecoin in the Ethena ecosystem, which is centered on creating a more efficient and transparent blockchain infrastructure. Its reserve structure is one of the features that make USDtb stand out. The reserve assets that back the stablecoin are kept with reliable custodians in public, on-chain, and totally separate wallets. This makes it super easy to see, at any time, that the stablecoin is backed 1:1 with reserve assets. And this is good, because as we’ve discussed in previous videos, trust is a huge issue in the crypto world.
The stablecoin is completely transferrable and is meant to be moved freely within the Ethena ecosystem and used in the world outside the Ethena home. Bybit’s listing marks an important step toward the mainstream adoption of the USDtb. Bybit is one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, so people using that platform to trade are now able to use the stablecoin. When we get to the use case, that’s where it really matters. If you’re using USDtb as margin collateral on Bybit to trade, then you can use it as you would any other asset that’s completely interchangeable and reliable.
This latest function is quite likely to attract the attention of active traders, who now have the option to access more capital for their trading. Yet, they can maintain a position in a stable, interest-bearing asset. The development corresponds to an unbroken industry trend. That trend is toward CeFi platforms integrating stablecoins as a key feature to enhance both liquidity and capital efficiency.
Increased Rewards and Broader Ecosystem Integration
Bybit’s backing of USDtb sets a useful precedent for how this stablecoin might find its way to integrative use at other large platforms. When USDtb debuted on Bybit, the exchange wasted no time in pushing the new asset and already had a reward mechanism in place that was part of the asset’s launch strategy.
This initiative bolsters Bybit’s already clear goal of providing users with more efficient ways to manage their capital at the platform. Integrating USDtb onto the exchange come just a week after securing beneficial partnerships with other industry players, including CopperHQ, Komainu Custody, and Zodia Custody. These are direct integrations (as opposed to DeFi infrastructure partners) that allow users to hold USDtb with security and ease—and to earn rewards to boot.
The Bybit exchange now allows trading pairs with USDtb, a stablecoin backed one-to-one by USD, meaning every USDtb in existence is backed by one real, physical U.S. dollar in a regulated bank.
Hence, this move from Bybit positions USDtb as one of the most relevant and credible stablecoins around today, forking the Bybit user base into a new web3 wallet experience backed by real USD.
The Future of USDtb and Beyond
The successful listing of USDtb on Bybit sees the stablecoin poised to gain further traction in the crypto space. Its combination of high rewards, transparent reserve management, and seamless transferability makes it a top choice among not only a specific subset of cryptocurrency users but a much broader cross-section of them. Bybit supporting USDtb sets a strong precedent for future partnerships with other exchanges and custodians.
The cryptocurrency sphere keeps advancing, and with it, the role of stablecoins like Tether becomes ever more significant. In a world where the value of most digital assets can swing wildly in a matter of minutes, stablecoins are much-needed oases of stability, allowing holders to park their cash without fear that it will evaporate overnight. Just how much demand there is for these virtual dollar pegs became evident last month when Coinbase revealed plans to adopt an almost identical version of Tether’s USD-backed crypto for its upcoming trading platform.
As USDtb gains adoption, it will likely become a foundational part of the Ethena ecosystem and expand its role as a stablecoin in the broader world. We see Bybit’s support of USDtb not just as a significant first step but as a major advance toward a future filled with much more integration and collaboration both on- and off-chain. We think USDtb’s vision of delivering endless utility to users will open the door to a future filled with many more engaging and enjoyable user experiences.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
