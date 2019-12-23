US Politicians to Vote on new Crypto Regulation in Early 2020

American politicians want to regulate cryptocurrencies. The sooner this voting can take place, the better..
A global regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies will not be easy to implement.
More Crypto Regulation in the US
Even so, US Congress expects big things from its Cryptocurrency Act of 2020.
It will undergo a round of voting in the first few weeks of 2020.
This new proposal wants to state which federal agencies can oversee digital assets and cryptocurrencies.
Right now, there is a lot of internal confusion in this regard.
Moreover, the time has come to streamline licensing, registration, and certification for crypto companies in the US and beyond.
As one would expect, these agencies overseeing digital assets already exist.
The roles of FinCEN, SEC, and CFTC will become a lot more outspoken assuming this proposal is approved.
The most interesting change is how digital assets are to be split up into three main categories.
A distinction needs to be made between cryptocurrencies, crypto-securities, and crypto-commodities.
Furthermore, the role of stablecoins will be scrutinized, as not all of these currencies are created equal.
For now, it remains to be seen how other politicians respond to the Cryptocurrency Act of 2020.
It is an interesting first step in the right direction,, assuming it does not stifle growth and innovation in this industry.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com