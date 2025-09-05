Trump Media Acquires 684.4M $CRO in Strategic Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media and Technology Group has completed a landmark digital asset deal with Crypto.com, securing 684.4 million Cronos ($CRO) in a structured purchase and custody agreement.
The acquisition, priced at an average of $0.153 per token, signals a bold expansion into blockchain-powered finance and payments.
The Deal Structure
The purchase was split 50% cash and 50% stock exchange, locking in nearly 2% of CRO’s circulating supply. Trump Media confirmed the tokens will be staked under Crypto.com’s institutional-grade custody, a move designed to generate steady yield while securing long-term reserves.
At today’s levels, $CRO trades at $0.27 with a market cap above $7.1 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. This places the deal’s notional value at just over $105 million at current market prices, underscoring the scale of Trump Media’s digital asset ambitions.
Strategic Vision from Trump Media
CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes described the acquisition as a cornerstone for Trump Media’s blockchain pivot.
“CRO has tremendous potential to spread widely as a versatile utility token and a superior form of safe, fast payment and money transfer,” Nunes said.
The company has already formed Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a dedicated unit aimed at managing its new token reserves. The entity will advance its treasury operations through a SPAC merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp., enabling direct scaling of its $CRO holdings.
Crypto.com on Value Creation
Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, framed the partnership as a milestone for the Cronos ecosystem.
“This is the first of many steps to driving utility and value for CRO and the Cronos blockchain,” Marszalek stated, adding that custody and staking are central to long-term growth.
Crypto.com will deliver the custody framework, ensuring institutional security standards while maximizing staking returns. The partnership also positions CRO for deeper integration into Trump Media’s consumer platforms.
The deal extends beyond treasury. Trump Media will integrate $CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ through a rewards system built on Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure.
This means active users will be able to earn, spend, and transfer CRO natively within Truth Social’s ecosystem, driving adoption beyond speculation into utility.
Cronos as the Backbone
Cronos, the blockchain behind CRO, is built for speed, scalability, and interoperability. Operating under a proof-of-authority consensus model, it offers low fees, enterprise-grade security, and strong support for decentralized applications across finance, commerce, and infrastructure.
Its latest upgrades, including POS v6, ultra-low fees, and advanced tooling, position the network for greater institutional adoption. This lines up with Trump Media’s narrative of deploying blockchain at scale through mainstream platforms.
Billion-Dollar Treasury Strategy
The CRO acquisition is just one piece of Trump Media’s broader plan. The group recently announced a $6–6.4 billion treasury venture through its SPAC-backed CRO Strategy unit.
The structure includes:
- $1 billion worth of CRO tokens added to reserves
- $200 million cash allocation
- $5 billion equity line to expand and stabilize operations
This aggressive treasury model suggests Trump Media is betting on CRO as its reserve currency of choice, effectively aligning its media empire with Cronos adoption.
At $0.27 per token, CRO has already seen momentum fueled by institutional-grade integrations and fresh utility cases. Trump Media’s purchase adds further demand pressure, while staking activity will reduce available float.
The real driver, however, may be the narrative firepower. With Trump Media attaching CRO to Truth Social’s rewards engine, the token gains visibility across millions of politically engaged users, pushing its use case from crypto-native circles into mainstream media and payments.
Looking Ahead
With this deal, Trump Media signals its intent to be more than a media company, it’s positioning itself as a digital asset player with CRO at the center.
The combination of a $100M+ acquisition, staking strategy, consumer integration, and a multi-billion-dollar treasury plan creates one of the most ambitious corporate crypto strategies yet.
The implications extend far beyond Trump Media. For Crypto.com and the Cronos ecosystem, this partnership represents institutional validation, the kind that could pull new capital, developers, and mainstream attention into the network.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!